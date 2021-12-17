The ultimate exercise selection for strong glutes

The gluteus is the icing on the cake of a well-worked lower body, especially in the female audience, although little by little more attention is being paid to it among men.

It is common that when it comes to training the gluteus, which is an anatomically complex muscle in terms of its arrangement, portions and functions, exercises are performed that either end up being redundant or end up being practically innocuous since they do not provide enough stimulus.

In this article We teach you the best selection of exercises to train the gluteus in an optimal, complete and efficient way.

How is our gluteus anatomically?

On the one hand, the gluteus maximus originates from the ilium, in the posterior area of ​​the iliac crest and in the lateral sacral crest. It is inserted into the posterior edge of the iliotibial tract.

The gluteus medius originates from the external border of the iliac crest and in the spine and fossa of the same, as well as in the gluteal aponeurosis. Instead it is inserted into the external face of the greater trochanter.

Finally, the gluteus minimus originates from the outer aspect of the ilium wing. Its fibers end up converging in a tendon that inserts on the anterior and superior border of the greater trochanter of the femur.

Regarding their functions, they do four things:

Extend the hip

Rotate it externally

Abduct her

Perform pelvic retroversion

These functions will largely determine the exercises that we must perform.

What do we have to take into account to choose our gluteal exercises?





We have commented that the layout and functions of the glute determine the optimal selection of exercises to develop them.

First of all we must perform exercises based on their functions, that is, those that extend, abduct and externally rotate the hip and those that also perform a pelvic retroversion.

However, things can get a bit complicated if we take into account the way in which the load falls on our hips when performing one or the other exercises.

Deadlifts, squats, Bulgarian squats, lunges, or good morning all involve a vertical force vector, i.e. the load falls on our gluteus vertically, from top to bottom. On the other hand, in exercises such as the hip thrust, the kettlebell swing, the gluteal bridges or the pull throughs, the force vector is horizontal, that is, the load falls on our hips and gluteus horizontally.

In exercises of the first type the gluteus finds its point of maximum tension when it is stretched, whereas in the second type it finds it when it is contracted. We need both stimuli for full gluteal development.

To the exercises with horizontal and vertical vector we can add abduction and external hip rotation exercises, which also They are usually the most analytical exercises and the ones that work best in long sets and near failure.

Exercises of this type that emphasize external rotation and hip abduction are as follows. Remember that these exercises are ideal to perform long series, to failure or even to use intensification techniques since the recovery with these exercises is fast.

We have the band side walks and monster’s walks, the clamshells, the frog pumps or the abductions both standing and lying down and on a machine or pulley. Seated machine abductions are not a good option.

In Vitónica | Selection of exercises to work the bodybuilding of the back

In Vitónica | Get a strong and fit core with these five exercises to work the oblique abs

Images | iStock

Videos | Girls Gone Strong, Nuffield Health, GPS Human Performance