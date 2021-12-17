the TV series will not be canon as it will have its own timeline

The Halo universe has an ever-expanding canon, but now we’ve learned that the next Halo TV series coming to Paramount Plus will not be part of the current canon. In a video posted on Twitter (via Halopedia), executive producer Kiki Wolfkill says the decision should be beneficial to both universes.

“We refer to this as the Halo Silver Timeline (or Halo Silver Timeline) as a way to differentiate it from the central canon,” Wolfkill said. “Both in the protection of the central canon and in the protection of television history, and by that I mean being able to give us the opportunity to evolve both and so that both are what they need for their media without colliding with each other.”

The upcoming Halo TV show now has its own canon status! It falls under something called the “Halo Silver Timeline”. According to @k_wolfkill, this was done to help protect both the Core Canon and the TV show’s story, letting each evolve to best suit the medium that they are on. pic.twitter.com/e3YAv5UDUm – Halopedia (@Halopedia) December 16, 2021

The Halo universe is filled with canon content, including games, books, audio series, and more, so it makes sense for a TV series to build on firmly established tradition. Otto Bathurst is the director and producer of the television series Halo, which we just saw for the first time in a trailer that debuted at The Game Awards.

The Halo television series will premiere on Paramount Plus next year and will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Danny Sapani and Olive Gray as Jacob and Miranda Keyes, and Jen Taylor, reprising her role as Cortana.