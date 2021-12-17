The times Jennifer Lawrence’s husband has shown that he is the most romantic and attentive

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney they have one of the most stable and inspiring relationships in the show.

They first met thanks to a friend of the famous actress, who presented them and immediately the love.

It was in the 2018 when they started dating, and soon after they were publicly seen together and in love.

At 2019 I know they compromised and married almost immediately in an extravagant and lavish wedding, where some famous people like Emma Stone, who is a great friend of the actress, Adele and Kris Jenner.

Cooke is the director of the Gladstone Art Gallery in New York City, and he has proven himself to be a great husband.

The times Cooke Maroney has proven to be the best husband

Maroney has made it clear that He is a loving husband, who takes care of his wife, especially now that she is pregnant.

The celebrity is in the promoting your new movie Don’t look up, where he shares a cast with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

The famous one has been presented in red carpets, promotions, and interviews, and her husband has been by her side, supporting her at all times.

In some photos and videos you can see how Cooke is by her side, or behind her, taking care of her and letting her know that he always protects her.

In addition, the actress has also been captured on walks in the streets with her husband, and they are very romantic.

“I love how Cooke protects her and is by her side”; “I want a husband like that”; “Is that they are the most loving couple”; “Cooke is the best husband”; “I love how he is always supporting her”, and “how beautiful he is, he will be the best dad”, are some of the comments that are read.

Undoubtedly, Cooke he is a great man, and surely he will be a great father, and the most attentive and dedicated.