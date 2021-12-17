The tender moment when Dwayne Johnson succumbs to his daughter and lets him paint her face

Actor Dwayne Johnson has uploaded a video to social networks to congratulate his daughter Jasmine on her birthday. The interpreter, who always shows off his great sense of humor, has recorded a video in which his daughter is seen concentrating with a marker pen and the mission of not leaving even a part of her father’s face unpainted.

The charismatic actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’, has uploaded a post to Instagram as a congratulatory postcard for his daughter Jasmine’s sixth birthday. In the video, the interpreter, seeing himself turned into a human canvas, tells his daughter, jokingly, that drawing her entire face may not be a great idea.

Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood's most beloved actors

To round off the congratulations, the video was accompanied by a message in which the former wrestler highlighted his daughter’s talents. “Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, self-confident and most importantly, loving and kind,” stressed the protagonist of Fast & Furious.

Likewise, Dwayne Johnson has promised to take care of his daughter whenever he can and that he will be there to guide her in life whenever she needs it. The actor has also ironized about the great sense of humor that Jasmine has and has wondered “where did he get it”.

Although it gives the opposite impression, Dwayne Johnson is a very familiar man with a great sense of humor

At the end of the text, Dwayne Johnson has included some nice words to his wife and mother of the birthday girl, Lauren Hashian. The actor has confessed to being in love with her because in his opinion “there is no one better” than Hashian. He has also recommended that his daughter Jasmine try to learn as much as possible from her mother and always admire her. The congratulation ends with the promise that tonight Dwayne Johnson will go home to tuck in his daughter and, thus, celebrate this special day together.