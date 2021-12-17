The team to which América will send Renato Ibarra

The clean shake of the campus that America promised, it seems that it is taking shape and after the departure of Nicolás Benedetti, there is another movement that is being carried out in the offices of Coapa and that, if everything goes as expected, it could materialize in the next few hours. It all depends on the physical condition of the player.

It’s about Renato Ibarra. The Ecuadorian midfielder has recovered from his last injury, but does not enter into plans of the institution to a large extent because he is a footballer who is extremely prone to injuries, an issue that they want to prevent in the Nest at all costs for the next semester.

Tijuana It is the team that has raised its hand and reached an agreement with the millionaire leadership to acquire Ibarra’s services as a loan with an option to purchase for a year; however, there is one final requirement that must be met in order for the deal to close.

Xolos He wants to be absolutely sure that the player is physically fit to play, which is why they will apply medical examinations and physical tests to see what situation he is in. Based on this, the border will decide whether or not the operation is completed by Renato, who could become the third Americanist casualty together with the aforementioned Benedetti and Nicolás Castillo.

In such a way, the clean in the template that the Azulcrema directive contemplated begins to leave names on the road. There could be even more casualties, but in the meantime, this is the one that is closest to materializing and if so, they will have managed to end the excess of those not trained in Mexico inside the club.