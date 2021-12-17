Are you a fan of the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movies? It would not be a surprise, because not only is he one of the most entertaining actors of his generation, but his charisma and also his personality have made him enter the heart of his audience. All this thanks to his film career full of dynamism and also wit. This has allowed him to venture into different genres, successful franchises and collaborate with multi-star cast such as Vin Diesel, Jack Black or Steve Carell.

With almost twenty years of career, Dwayne Johnson has also delivered performances that have accompanied his fans in the best of times. That’s why today we bring you a list of the best Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movies.

Super Agent 86 (Dir. Peter Segal, 2008)

Based on the homonymous series from the 60s, this film accompanies Maxwell Smart (Steve Carrell) on his way to becoming a secret agent like his idol, Agent 23. This is played by “The Rock.” In this film, the actor proved that he can shine alongside the biggest actors in the industry such as Carell and Anne Hathaway.

Training Dad (Dir. Andy Fickman, 2007)

This film marked the beginning of the persecution for the family market in the race of “La Roca”. Marking the last time the actor would include his WWE name in the credits, this film proved that The Rock could work in movies for the whole family.

The Rock Movies: Best of Dwayne Johnson

Hercules (Dir. Brett Ratner, 2014)

Here “The Rock” got one of his first stellar roles in a major studio (Paramount Pictures) as one of the characters best known to the audience. The film was a respectable success, grossing about $ 250 million at the worldwide box office.

Fairy by accident (Dir. Michael Lembeck, 2010)

In this fantastic comedy “The Rock” he shared the screen with none other than actress Julie Andrews. With this film, the actor conquered the family market and affirmed his position within the charismatic and light plot films.

Baywatch (Dir. Seth Gordon, 2017)

The theatrical adaptation of the television series of the same name brought together an all-star cast of Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra and of course, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This irreverent comedy did not win the opinion of the critics, but it did manage to enter the hearts of the actor’s fans.

Jumanji: In the jungle (Dir. Jake Kasdan, 2017)

East reboot from the saga of Jumanji He came to show what the actor was made of. In a role that allowed him to take advantage of his charisma and also his vulnerability, “La Roca” delivered one of the best works of his career.

Moana (Dir. Ron Clements, 2016)

The magic of Disney combined with the talent of Lin-Manuel Miranda and the character of “La Roca”, Moana marked a watershed in the actor’s career. With this film, Johnson showed that he does not need his physique to impress his audience.

Fast and Furious: 5in control (Dir. Justin Lin, 2011)

The fifth installment of Fast and furious elevated “The Rock” to the stardom in which it is now. Hobbs’ appearance brought a new element to the franchise by tapping into the actor’s natural strength.

A spy and a half (Dir. Rawson Marshall Thurber, 2016)

The dynamic between “The Rock” and Kevin Hart demonstrated the comedic talent behind the actor. A wacky spy comedy that wowed audiences by making it one of the biggest box office hits of 2016.

Blood, sweat and glory (Dir. Michael Bay, 2013)

Directing by Michael Bay brought out the best of “The Rock” in this film based on a true story that details the kidnapping, extortion, torture and murder of several people by a group of bodybuilders. The actor, along with Mark Wahlberg and Anthont Mackie deliver a film full of action, mystery and crime.

