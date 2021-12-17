The Resistance: Miren Ibarguren’s original gift to David Broncano starring Nicolas Cage

Miren Ibarguren passed through the set of La Resistencia on Thursday leaving his mark on the program presented by David Broncano. Gifts, anecdotes and unexpected surprises made the actress from Donostia have a “super good time” with the entire ‘late night’ team who attended to promote the movie ‘Mom or Dad’ which premieres this Friday and stars alongside Paco Leon

Miren Ibarguren arrived with force at La Resistencia, laden with gifts for David Broncano who presented her as “a true star.” The San Sebastian actress entered the set with determination: “I have brought you gifts,” she said. But what few suspected was what was hiding the bag he carried in his hand.

The actress who has participated in series such as ‘Marriage Scenes’, ‘Aída’ or ‘La que se avecina’ first took out of the bag a T-shirt full of Nicolas Cage faces. “I like to give presents with her face,” said Miren Ibarguren. But the surprises were not left there. And it is that he also took out pants with drawings of the American actor or socks with a cat’s footprint. “So if you go to rob a house, you can say it was the cat,” Ibarguren joked to David Broncano, who did not hesitate for a second to put on some of the clothes next to the shirt of the football team of his town that had been given to him. several young people from Orcera.

Look, Ibarguren didn’t leave empty-handed either. David Broncano handed him a bottle of oil from the Sierra de Segura that the group of young people from his town had brought him.

Look, Ibarguren has not been the only Gipuzkoan actress who has showered David Broncano with gifts in La Resistencia. Last June Gorka Otxoa already gave him a miniature replica of the Copa del Rey that Real Sociedad obtained against Athletic.

Lucas Eguibar was also another of the Guipuzcoans who left a great taste in Broncano’s mouth. And it is not for less, since the rider from San Sebastian gave him a txuleta of about 3.5 kilos with the logo of La Resistencia, valued at 300 euros. “You are one of the people who has brought the most gifts,” the presenter even told him after he gave him a green bib from the World Cup in which he won the gold medal or a box with Joseba Arguiñano cakes.