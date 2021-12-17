The Red Circle. The story behind George Bush’s shoe

We talk about these issues in the column on international news of the radio program El Círculo Rojo, which is broadcast every Thursday from 10 pm to midnight on Radio Con Vos.

Surely you remember an image that traveled the world. On December 14, 2008, former US President George W. Bush was visiting Baghdad, Iraq.

At a press conference in that city, an Iraqi journalist, Muntazer al Zeidi, yells at him “a goodbye kiss from the Iraqi people, dog” and throws his two shoes at him.

In these lands it may be strange but among Muslims yelling at someone “dog” and throwing a shoe at him is one of the greatest insults. Obviously Bush deserved them.

Zeidi was imprisoned and left prison 9 months later, turned into a hero for many. But is there much that explains this story?

In March 2003, a coalition led by the United States together with allied countries such as the United Kingdom and Spain, began the invasion of Iraq.

Let us remember that the 2001 attack was still present and the United States began its “war against terrorism.”

That did not prevent the rejection of the invasion of Iraq from being massive. Shortly after the declaration of war there were massive mobilizations around the world, they became the largest coordinated actions up to that time.

So illegitimate was this invasion that even the main motive, the alleged weapons of mass destruction, was a lie. It was all based on false spy reports. There is a movie “The City of Storms” with Matt Damon, which in his own way shows how he tried to hide that lie.

The destruction caused by the invasion is still not exact, most estimates range between 150,000 and 500,000 dead. In 2010 the WikiLeaks page published the documents Iraq War Logs[1] (Records of the Iraq War), documents of the Department of Defense of the United States, where it is clear that they knew of the murder of civilians, torture and violations of human rights.

A separate paragraph deserves the persecution of the United States against Julian Assange for having revealed those documents.

The war in Iraq was part of the US attempt to show itself as the dominant power. In this context there was also the invasion of Afghanistan and the intervention in other countries, also continued by the governments of the Democratic Party, with its catastrophic results.

But going back to the beginning, it is not a bad idea to have the day “of the Bush shoe”, to remember that war, invasions and imperial interference must always be faced.





