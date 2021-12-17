The reason why Peláez put up with Chicote and his poor performance in Chivas

Ricardo Peláez would keep Cristian “Chicote” Calderón in Chivas for the next tournament.

The directive of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara they continue to suffer to make contracts for the next tournament and above all, to accommodate players who would not enter into the coach’s plans Marcelo Michel Leaño.

However, one of the movements that would be trusted in the following hours according to ESPN, would be the departure of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga to Blue Cross, as well as the arrival of Roberto Alvarado to Chivas.

The output of Alejandro mayorga would practically ensure the permanence of Cristian “Chicote” Calderón, who this tournament played only 22% of the available minutes according to Transfermarkt, in addition to having contributed only one assist.

Peláez doesn’t want to ditch one of his heavy investments

Even though that him “Chicote” Calderón He has barely scored 6 goals and has given an assist since his arrival at Chivas at the beginning of 2020 according to Transfermarkt data, Ricardo Peláez would not want to get rid of the investment of about 8 million dollars that, according to the same platform, paid to the Necaxa for Calderon, because it would be another failure in the signings of the sports director, who would already be very badly stopped before Amaury vergara and the club board.