The reaction of the fans of America with Mazatlán for taking Benedetti

America announced the resignation of Nicolás Benedetti, who will go to Mazatlan as a loan with the option to purchase for a period of one year. The Twitter account of the Eagles thanked the Poet, who was never able to consolidate in El Nido due to injuries that haunted him practically since he arrived.

For their part, Gunboats announced in Twitter with great fanfare to their new player, for whom they had the desire to add to their squad since the last summer market, but which they could not close because the Colombian midfielder wanted to make an attempt to win a place in the eleventh of Santiago Solari.

As soon as Mazatlan confirmed the operation, dozens of American fans were present on his account Twitter To demonstrate for the signing and far from showing annoyance, they thanked the purple team for having decided to take Benedetti for the next two tournaments.

“It makes me laugh that most of the video are moments with his national team and not with Club América because he never did anything in the team, thank you for helping to get this group out, they will understand us when they see what it brings and want to get it out, better they will pay their salary “, was what a user posted.

It seems that the American fans were extremely pleased with the departure of Nicolas Benedetti of the team, although for now that does not necessarily mean the arrival of another foreign player since they have to free up places of non-formed elements in Mexico, same in which for now they have a footballer to spare.