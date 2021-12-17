The newlyweds who left their wedding to go see the champion Atlas

Adam Reynoso He never imagined that on his wedding day he would fulfill the dream of see Champion to his Atlas, so it happened, for the nicknamed “Happy” it’s the happiest moment of your life. During the television broadcast of the Final between Foxes Y Lion, the cameras took a newly married couple, she in a wedding dress, which captured the attention of viewers and those present at the Jalisco Stadium.

Faced with the opportunity to break with 70 years of drought, Reynoso did not hesitate to leave his wedding party and with his wife go to Jalisco Stadium to attend the Final Round Game between the Atlas and the Lion. The fan of Atlas culminated a great night on December 12, because she chose that day to get married because it is fervent devotee of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

“The dates came together, and there I had to split in two to be in the two important moments of my lifeto. I planned the wedding many months before and I liked the day because it is the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, I am a believer and we chose that date. Already when Atlas was against Monterrey I drew up accounts and said ‘oh dear, it’s going to play me the same day’, and that’s how it was”, He assured Reynoso in an interview for Mediotiempo.

Reynoso, a member of the old guard of the Bar 51, did not hesitate to leave the party after his now wife proposed it to him days before and took him at his word. The only problem was that they didn’t even get to changeHe only wore tennis shoes and she left with the wedding dress.

“My wife told me, ‘I know you, I know you want to go, let’s go out of the party and go to the stadium’. I said: ‘I get them (the tickets), if I can’t see what’s up, at the end of the day there will be plenty of who will grab them’, no problem, but no, being there I said ‘let’s go, I won’t miss it’. There was no chance to change us, it was for time, because I don’t like to be very neat, I just changed my tennis shoes”He added.

“It was pure family and they know about my passion, that I love my Atlas, I told them ‘stay, I’m going to go to the stadium, there is soft drink, wine and food, there help yourselves‘”.

The journey of the bride and groom

Their marriage link was at 1 in the afternoon, they were at the party and moved to the Jalisc Stadiumor, where they arrived an hour before kickoff. Upon arrival, were the subject of jokes by the other members of the Bar 51.

“First I said ‘no way, I will not go to the Final, I will miss it, there is the wedding commitment ‘, but already arriving the days it is not possible, It’s my team’s Final, you see 22 years waiting for another Final70 years of drought, no, no, “he commented.

“Blessed be god there was no traffic or anything, I entered the bar area, they were already inside, and there was no time to change, it was all fast. I asked a friend for the favor to take me, I was at the party, to drop me close. They helped me take me and that’s it, and my daughters took care of picking us up after the party“.

Inside, the Happy, from the colony La Tuzanía in Zapopan, Jalisco, lived the duel intensely, glued to the gate because it was the only place available.

“I lived it as always, in suspense, that they do not go to penalties, The memory of 99 came to mind, I said ‘no, don’t stain, not again’, but San Camilo gave me a bit of tranquility and I said this guy yes, The penalties was something that you do not stain, I felt that I could not hold, I said not to go into cardiac arrest, “he said.

His best wedding gift was when he was able to take pictures with the trophy on the court of the Jalisco, this thanks to Alejandro Irarragorri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orlegi Group.

“At the end of the meeting and what are the celebrations, I stayed on the fence in a state of shock, thinking if it will be true or it will not be true, and I stayed, and I saw players, everyone celebrating, and Alejandro, the boss, approached me, told them to let me pass and it was when he lent me the glass and his wife took my photos, “he recalled.

“For me it was something very special, The photo that I and my wife have with the glass is a large painting in the living roomIt is something unique, having taken the glass, kissing it, hugging it, is something that I never imagined, never, “he concluded.