The Nation / INAT managed to perform 131 transplants in 2021

On December 20, World Solidarity Day is commemorated and on its eve, the National Institute of Ablation and Transplantation (INAT), together with the Social Welfare Institute (IPS), reported on the great rebound that transplants had in Paraguay after the covid-19 pandemic, in which the processes were made difficult.

To alleviate this reality and increase the number of donors, allowing more transplants, INAT and IPS undertook a series of actions under the campaign “Let’s talk about organ and tissue donation. I shared the message of hope ”. In this sense, 2021 was marked by a total of 131 transplants: 72 corneas, 4 heart, 31 kidney and 24 marrow, 52 of them were performed at the IPS, celebrated Dr. Gustavo Melgarejo, president of INAT .

“In the first half of the year, 41 transplants were performed: 24 corneas, 1 heart, 5 kidney and 11 bone marrow. The rigorous anticovid-19 protocol, the vulnerability of patients on the waiting list and the number of patients in hospitals made it difficult to get back on track before the pandemic. In the second half of this year, the number rose from 41 to 90 in just 6 months. Thus, in about 12 months, 131 transplants were achieved; of them, 52 were carried out at the IPS ”, indicated Melgarejo.

For his part, Felipe Fernández, director of the IPS Transplant Department, pointed out that the decline in activity –in terms of transplants– occurred mainly during the COVID-19 wave and that until earlier, donation and transplantation maintained a ascending rhythm.

“The pandemic caused an overload of the health system and the intensive care units (ICU), which turned on patients with covid-19. It is relevant to highlight that, even in the midst of the health crisis, the adoption of a series of measures adjusted to maintain the transplantation activity, such as PCR dosing to donors and recipients, among other measures adopted, allowed us to continue giving second chances, ”Fernández celebrated.