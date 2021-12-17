The most outstanding movements at the moment

In ESPN Digital we present a count of the official incorporations for the next tournament

The Closing 2022 takes shape with the squads that will contest the contest and, so far, América and Cruz Azul have had a hand in players who stood out during the last tournament.

Similarly, in a matter of a week, three teams announced their new coaches, who will take over clubs such as Toluca, Pachuca and Santos.

Then in ESPN Digital We present you the most outstanding movements of the clubs facing the Closing 2022.

The Uruguayan striker left the ranks of Puebla to become Cruz Azul’s first signing for Clausura 2022, after a possible future in which Monterrey could be his destination, but he leaned for a better offer from the ‘Machine’ and for being reunited with his former technician in the ‘Strip’ Juan Reynoso.

The new celestial attacker began his journey through Liga MX in 2015 with Atlas, a club in which he played until 2018, with a loan included to Nacional during the first half of 2016, and went to Puebla prior to the Clausura of that year.

After eight tournaments defending the elastic from Puebla, Christian Tabó registered 111 matches in Liga MX, 85 of them as a starter, in which he scored 20 goals. His best scoring tournament was last Apertura 2021 with six goals.

Six months after he was involved in an act of indiscipline, America showed the Colombian midfielder the exit door, who will be on loan for a year with an option to buy with Mazatlán FC, a club that sought his services during the last transfer window but the player declined the proposal to play his last card with the azulcrema team.

Since his arrival at América in 2019, Benedetti has had an irregular ride in Liga MX due to injuries -or video scandals-; He only registers 16 starts in 40 games he has played and has three goals.

The Chilean striker became the first reinforcement of America to face the Clausura 2022, a tournament in which they will seek a better role than those obtained during the two previous tournaments, in which they were protagonists but were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

The signing of Diego Valdés with America reaffirms the taste of the azulcrema club in going after the best players on the turn of Santos Laguna to reinforce its squad, which previously opted for players such as Matias Vuoso, Christian Bentítez and Agustín Marchesín.

The South American attacker came to Mexican football in 2016 as a Morelia player, a team with which he played 90 games, 79 as a starter, and scored twelve goals. At the beginning of 2019, he joined the ranks of the Warriors and likewise became a benchmark for the team with 65 games after seven seasons and 19 defeats.

A few days after his 38th birthday, the Argentine midfielder will begin his seventh adventure with a Liga MX club, after his departure from Toluca due to the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz to the bench and his signing with Athletic of San Luis for the next two seasons with the option of one more.

Despite his seniority, Sambueza is one of the most decisive players in Mexican football and proof of this is that Tijuana, Pumas and Puebla were interested in his services, but the Potosino club won the pulse.

The Ecuadorian forward will wear his fifth jersey in Liga MX, after Querétaro announced him as a signing for 2022 from Tijuana, a club with which his recent employment relationship ended and which brought him to Mexico for the first time in 2013.

Pedro Caixinha

The Portuguese was announced as the new technical director of Saints And he will live his second stage at the head of the whole of the Region after he was from the Clausura 2013 to the Apertura 2015.

Caixinha, who knows Mexican football well, as he also directed Cruz Azul and led them to a final, returned to Mexico after his time with Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia, where he was from 2020 until January of this year.

This will be the Lusitano’s third adventure in Liga MX. With Santos he got his best numbers and achieved the only league championship he has, in addition to also winning an MX Cup and a Champion of Champions.

Ignacio Ambriz

‘Nacho’ arrived like a bomb in Toluca after only two days had passed since the dismissal of Hernán Cristante as helmsman of the Devils. Ambriz, with extensive experience in Mexico, returns to Liga MX after his brief stint with Huesca, a team in the Second Division of Spain.

Ambriz is one of the most renowned helmsmen in recent years, as he managed to do with León, his seventh team in the country, an era set and led them to play two finals, of which he won one and lost another.

Guillermo Almada

The Uruguayan strategist was fired from Santos just this Monday and three days later he took the reins of Pachuca, a team that let Paulo Pezzolano go after the closing of the regular phase and then they did not even qualify for the playoffs.

Almada did not take long to find an accommodation, as he tested with Santos what he can do in Liga MX, and that is that the last two years he focused on the Warriors project and led them to the league in four of five tournaments, since the Clausura 2020 was canceled.

Almada even took Santos to the final of Guard1anes 2021 against Cruz Azul; however, he lost the aggregate score 2-1 and was left with the desire to lift his first title in Mexico; however, he will now have his rematch with the Tuzos.