The most anticipated international albums for 2022: Christina Aguilera, Sebastián Yatra or Cardi B | Music

With the mind already in the next year, since LOS40 we have reviewed which are the releases that we most want to discover in the next 2022. A new year that promises great albums (some of them surrounded by a huge hype) What the project in Spanish by Christina Aguilera, the new album by Sebastián Yatra or the mysterious next album by Cardi B. Of course, there is still room for certain unknowns because, despite the fact that we are already finishing 2021, some also highly anticipated such as The Weeknd, we do not know if they could see the light even before the end of the year.

Sebastian Yatra – Dharma

The Colombian Sebastian Yatra will kick off the new album releases of 2022 with Dharma, scheduled for January 28. An album that will include some of his latest singles, such as Couple of the year with Myke Towers or Red high heels, in addition to songs like Ideal Girl, Evening Y Bye.

Cardi B

There are still not many details about what will be Cardi B’s second album, although it is rumored that its possible title could be Tiger Woods. However, she herself has been in charge of raising expectations through the roof when she has spoken on her social networks about her next project: “I want to release my second album, I want more, I want to test all my limits and achieve all my goals” The rapper has explained during a live show on her Instagram.

Christina Aguilera – The force

Possibly that of the pop diva is one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, especially in our country considering that it will be an album entirely in Spanish. After filing For my girls, with Nathy Peluso, Becky G and Nicki Nicole, Christina Aguilera has dropped that there will be new collaborations in The force, title of his new album.

Camila Cabello – Family

Family It will be Camila Cabello’s third album, which she continues to work on and with which she will pay tribute to her Latin roots. A project whose content advanced with Don’t go yet as first single, all a nod to his Cuban origins.

Ricky Martin – Play

Ricky Martin prepares the launch of Play, the second part of his musical project after Pause. An album that promises more danceable sounds than the previous one and whose release date is still unknown. For now and as a first advance, the singer has given us How rich it was with Paloma Mami.

Stromae

After 10 years of musical silence, Stromae has a new album. Multitude, which is how this new work will be called, which will be released on March 4, 2022 and of which it already presented a preview in October under the title Santé.

The Cure

The Cure’s latest album, 4:13 Dream, was introduced to the world in 2008 and since then, the band has not presented new music. With a confirmed launch for 2022 on which a halo of mystery rests, Robert Smith even hinted that the next could be the group’s last album.

Jennifer Lopez – Por first time

Next year could be the one when it (finally) comes true for the first time, the album in Spanish that JLo announced in 2017 and that has been delayed until today and being hidden behind other projects, such as the SuperBowl show or his movie Marry me next to Maluma. An album that would feature collaborations with Papi Juancho himself, with Wisin, Gente de Zona or Marc Anthony, her ex-husband.

Camilo

After a totally unstoppable 2021, both professionally and personally with the announcement of the future birth of Indigo, Camilo plans to release his third album in 2022. The successor of For the first time (2020) Y My Hands (2021) could count on his last song with Evaluna Montaner as a first advance, as well as with Nightmare, his recently released single, among his tracklist. At the moment no more details are known.

Travis Scott – Utopia

Utopia will be the fourth studio album by American rapper Travis Scott. Although it was expected for the end of this year, everything indicates that it will be in 2022 when he finally sees the light, like his second child with Kylie Jenner.

Sofia Reyes

Four years have passed since Sofía Reyes released Louder! And although he promised us that his new album would be released in October, we are still waiting! For that reason, the new project of the Mexican, as well as an album of ballads that she would have created throughout her quarantine and about which she spoke in this interview with LOS40, are two of the most anticipated works for the new year.

Craig David – 22

22, the eighth studio album by the Briton will end 4 years of record silence. A work that will be released on May 13, 2022, three months before the 22nd anniversary of the release of its first LP: Born to do it.

Anitta – Girl from Rio

The Brazilian Anitta will be in charge of raising the temperature to 2022 with her Girl from Rio, album in which he vindicates his roots and of which we have already been able to listen to the singles Touch me, I like it, Crazy, Faking love, Wrap, in addition to the success with the same title as the album.

Swedish House Mafia – Paradise again

A decade later, the world’s most famous trio of DJs will return to the fray with Paradise again, an album we already know about Moth to a flame, alongside The Weeknd, and which will premiere on April 15, 2022.

Khelani – Blue water road

It was in 2020 when we met It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, her second studio album, and now everything indicates that the next project will be released during the first quarter of 2022, as she herself announced with a trailer last September. A record of which his last single, called Altar, it would be your cover letter.