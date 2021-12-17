The Matrix Resurrections returns to the big screen with Keanu Reeves

The Matrix Resurrections returns to the big screen to surprise once again the fans of the saga and of course those of its protagonist Keanu reeves.

However, despite the great performance of this film icon that everyone loves for his simplicity and generosity, what makes this film special is the appearance of the actress Eréndira ibarra who through his various action scenes raises the name of Mexico.

In the film, Ibarra changes his role from Daniela from the series Sense 8 by a character with dark glasses dressed in black to shoot the enemies with his weapons that he carries at all times.

“It did not matter the nationality in the film, it is an inclusive project to the core, you came to the set and the world was represented on the screen, it is one of the projects that have inspired me the most and have given me the most certainty that art and love transform everything, “Ibarra said at a virtual press conference.

The also actress of The Aparicio He stressed that, despite all the technique used in the fourth installment of Matrix that opens on December 22 in all theaters in the Mexican Republic, what stood out the most was the love around the characters and their history.

“At its root the film is a love story and love is very powerful and transcendental that we all need to survive. Here you will see the phrase that at the end the director Lana Wachowski dedicates to her parents which is Love is the genesis of everything, everything begins in love, “he added.

As much as we have sociologists at the table who talk about theses on MatrixHe said, in the end we keep talking about the movie today because it touched our hearts.

The fourth libretto was born after the death of the director’s parents Lana Wachowski who transforms that pain into paper to write the script of the film.

“The father died first and then the mother with a very short time apart and Lana in her grief returned to write after saying that she would never do it again, it is something that healed her and us of our pain, love and of the conversations that took place where the cameras were located ”, he specified.

Also, she said that Lana has the world very clear because Matrix it is “a love baby” from his dad.

It is delicious to work with someone who has so much clarity and puts so much detail and love to a project where you arrive with a question and Lana, despite the many times she receives it, will answer it with all clarity and papers. in the hand. If she tells me to fly, I will do it ”, he commented.

Among the challenges he experienced Eréndira As Lexy was that instead of studying the scene for the next day, she was analyzing the choreography, “it was a very magical experience and different from everything I had done.

The biggest challenge of being Lexy is that for the first time I shoot a lot and speak little, I am more used to reading a text, breaking it, questioning it and working on my lines, but I am not used to going to a shooting range and looking for different ways to shoot, “she said.

In preparation, both she and the other actors had karate and Shaolin training from all the Chinese trainers who helped them improve postures and kicks. In addition to physical conditioning as a basis every day.

Did you know?

The actress says that acting with Keanu reeves It was a dream and for her, Carrie-Anne Moss is a woman who inspires her a lot in her motherhood and in other aspects than just her work as an actress.

Eréndira did not say much about the choice of her hair or wardrobe, she left everything in the hands of director Wachowski.

The Mexican actress is grateful that in the film there was a multiculturalism as there were non-binary and trans people, “everyone was represented on the set.”

