The laser solves obstructive prostate problems

Alberto Fantova, specialist in Urology at the HLA Montpellier Clinic.

In recent years, the development of the laser for urological procedures It has been one of the greatest advances in the treatment of various pathologies such as prostatic hyperplasia or lithotripsy (fragmentation of urinary stones). By refining the instruments that allow access through the urethra, any type of wound or incision is avoided. To carry out this technique very fine and high precision instruments are used and images of the interior of the urinary tract are obtained, accessing any type of calculation.

Laser energy allows stones to be pulverized into very small fragments, which are subsequently expelled by the patient without any discomfort. Furthermore, this technique allows, after taking biopsies, the treatment of tumors of urothelial origin inside the ureter and in the bladder; likewise with a quick recovery and minimal bleeding. Too its use is indicated in pathology of voiding difficulty due to urethral stricture, allowing excision of the fibrotic area that causes a decrease in the caliber of the urethra.

Because endoscopic laser surgery is a minimally invasive transurethral procedure and without any open surgery, does not require any special preparation and can be performed both on a scheduled basis and urgently in a patient who is admitted with intense pain caused by obstructive renal colic.

As indicated Alberto Fantova, specialist in Urology at the HLA Montpellier Clinic, “In our daily practice the most frequent emergency hospital admission is renal colic and its resolution thanks to the laser technique is very fast, being able to treat the patient and solving the picture in less than 24 hours. Starting from the premise that renal colic pain is one of the most intense, it is a great advance in the patient, this ailment is resolved very quickly and surgical risk is minimized “.

Periodic prostate examinations are essential

Usually, stones in the urinary system are a set of alterations that usually correspond to a metabolic predisposition and to a decrease in water intake or increased consumption of certain foods rich in calcium, oxalates or uric acid. It is a very common pathology that, with periodic urological / nephrological control in those patients with a certain predisposition, can be controlled by combining hygienic-dietary measures and in those cases that it is necessary, individualized medication. All this based on studies carried out in the consultation; whole blood test and 24-hour urine mineral metabolic study.

Within this specialty, periodic prostate examinations are very important. The most important known risk factor is a history of an immediate family member. Regarding age, the incidence of the disease increases after 50 years. “In a generic way, we advise check-ups from 45 years of age when there is an associated genetic or race factor, or from 50 years of age when the man presents some urinary symptoms such as urinary difficulty, increased voiding frequency, blood in urine, pelvic pain, etc. ”, indicates the specialist.

For the resolution of prostatic obstructive problems due to benign prostatic hyperplasia, in HLA Montpellier Clinic performs transurethral resection with bipolar energy. This surgery produces a vaporization of the tissue that, with respect to the previous monopolar technique, notably improves the recovery of the patient since it is a minimally invasive intervention through the urethra without any incision or open surgery.

Another novel treatment for male urinary incontinence, usually caused by prostate pathology and pelvic floor weakness, consists of Placement of a Transobturator Adjustable Mesh, which is giving very good results. It consists of a device that is placed like a “scarf” around the urethra that allows its external adjustment through a valve that is placed inside the scrotum and accelerates recovery from incontinence, thus improving the patient’s quality of life. .