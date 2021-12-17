The Istanbul Stock Exchange restores its operations after being paralyzed by the collapse of the lira

Operations with all the shares traded on the Istanbul stock market were paralyzed. Before that, in a matter of six hours the Turkish currency lost 9% of its value after going from being worth 15.66 lire per dollar to surpass the 17.14 lire mark.

This occurred after Turkey’s central bank made the decision to lower the interest rate from 15% to 14%. The state regulator also announced on December 17 that it would carry out new direct monetary interventions. An hour later, the stock market resumed operations.

So far this year, the Tuca lira lost approximately 50% of its value, since in the first months the exchange rate was 7.4 lira to the dollar. In fact, on November 23, the Turkish currency plummeted by 16%, which has been the strongest drop in the lira in the last 20 years. This fall took place after the central bank decided to lower the interest rate from 16% to 15% when the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, advocated this measure by ensuring that it will reduce inflation.