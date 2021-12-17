The IMF welcomed the Fed’s decision but warned of the risk for emerging and developing countries

The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside its headquarters in Washington (Photo: REUTERS / Yuri Gripas)

The IMF on Thursday welcomed the decision of the US Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank) to finish your stimulus measures more quickly given inflationary pressures, but warned of the risks of a sharp rise in interest rates for emerging countries.

“The Federal Reserve has announced a proportional and well calibrated response to the increase in price and wage pressures by accelerating the reduction in its asset purchases and signaling in advance the trajectory of its reference rate, “said Gerry Rice, spokesman for the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF has been more concerned in recent weeks about the Possibility of inflation leading to a sharper tightening of monetary policy in advanced countries, and has urged central banks to contain inflation before a wage price spiral occurs.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced that it will terminate its asset purchase program ahead of schedule, thus opening the door to three increases in its reference rate in 2022, with a view to fighting inflation.

The Federal Reserve Building in Washington (Photo: Reuters)

But nevertheless, Rice warned that “this faster pace of normalization by the Fed increases the risks faced by countries that depend on dollar financing, especially economies emerging and developing”.

A sharp rise in interest rates would raise financing costs for several emerging countries, already lagging behind in the global economic recovery from the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

“The economy is robust and no longer needs this monetary support”said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who on the other hand justified waiting until March to gradually end the purchase of debt because, as he said, sudden shocks do not suit the economy.

After a Two-day meeting of the governors of the US central bank, the Fed left interest rates unchanged for the time being in the range of between 0% and 0.25%, despite the fact that inflation in November stood at an interannual rate of 6.8%, the highest figure in almost 40 years in the country.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (Photo: REUTERS)

Powell again defended leaving the guys as they are at least until the end of the stimulus program.

At his post-meeting press conference, Powell admitted that inflation in the US is already “generalized” in all sectors and predicted that it will remain above the institution’s objective of 2% “until well into 2022.”

The Fed had so far indicated that the rise in prices had been concentrated in certain sectors particularly affected by the pandemic.

“Even though the Fed has With the term ‘transitory’ officially withdrawn from its statement, its forecasts continue to point to the fact that it expects the current rise in inflation to be transitory in nature “University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers said on Twitter.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose six tenths in November compared to October and stood at 6.8% year-on-year, the highest rate since June 1982, at the end of the great inflationary period of the 1990s. the ’70s.

(With information from AFP, Reuters and EFE)

Keep reading:

“Cryptocurrencies are the biggest bubble in history”: a Wall Street shark gave his forecast

Jair Bolsonaro’s Economy Minister attacked the IMF: “It is better for them to make forecasts elsewhere”

Due to the persistence of inflation in the US, the Fed will accelerate the end of the programs it launched due to the pandemic

Wall Street reacted positively to the Fed announcement and all indices finished with gains