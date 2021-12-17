The image of Tom Felton with Emma Watson that shows that he does not overcome ‘Harry Potter’

Despite the many misdeeds that his character, Draco Malfoy, has done throughout the ‘Harry Potter’ films, Tom Felton is one of the most beloved characters in the magical saga. But it seems that the affection is mutual, since the interpreter also has a great esteem for the films, their characters and their companions, since he constantly shares photos of the past that make us a tremendous illusion.

A few days ago, we could see the beautiful words of affection that Tom Felton dedicated to James and Oliver Phelps, the actors who played to the Weasley twins, thus demonstrating that the rivalry between Gryffindor and Slytherin did not cross the screen.

Also, remember that the last reunion of the actors of ‘Harry Potter’, where Daniel Radcliffe was also, it was organized entirely by Tom Felton. This and together with all the photographs of the memory that he shares on his social networks, shows that the actor does not overcome ‘Harry Potter’, or at least that is what his fans think of his last image.

Tom Felton has shared on his Twitter account a photograph with Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch, Dean Thomas in the films, where they appear as children behind the cameras of ‘Harry Potter’. Hit the video above to see it.

