The Fallen Kingdom ‘and more

A new weekend is about to start and in Espinof we were not going to miss our appointment reviewing the most outstanding cinema of these days. Today the menu includes 13 movies that you can see in your nearest cinema, a streaming platform, in physical format or by turning on your televisions.

At the cinema

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

A spectacular closing of the trilogy that allows the superhero played by Tom holland, thus leaving his adolescent stage behind definitively. In addition, it is a party for the fans, but that will depend on the extent to which it compensates you that many of the surprises have already been leaked beforehand.

In streaming

‘It was the hand of God’ (‘È stata la mano di Dio’)

The new movie of Paolo Sorrentino it has had an almost as enthusiastic reception as ‘The Great Beauty’ had a few years ago. Here he proposes an autobiographical account of the loss of innocence with which he seems to take a step forward in terms of creative maturity. You have it in Netflix.

‘The Last Duel’ (‘The Last Duel’)

One of the great films of the year that, unfortunately, failed with a crash at the box office. I hope I get a second life now that he makes the leap to streaming hand in hand with Disney +, since it has practically everything, from a story that hooks to the magnificent way of telling it, without forgetting the magnificent interpretations of its main trio formed by Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

In physical format

‘Dune’

A film that feels logically incomplete, since that sequel that will eventually be made is more necessary than ever. A very immersive work of Denis Villeneuve which in my case felt like too long an introduction for something that is yet to come. All in all, it is worth getting close to.

‘Mirai, my little sister’





Almost three years have had to pass from the premiere of ‘Mirai, my little sister’ in Spanish cinemas until its release on blu-ray. The wait has been rewarded with an impressive edition that cannot be missing in the collection of those who liked the film. And those who do not have a golden opportunity to take a look in the best possible conditions at this wonderful work of Mamoru Hosoda.

‘Candyman’

An inspired sequel to the remarkable ’90s horror film that expands its universe by exploring how urban myths and legends evolve over time. It does not reach the level of the first installment but it proposes interesting things, maintaining the essence of the original without limiting itself to copying it.

in TV

‘The African Queen’ (‘The African Queen’)





One of the most mythical adventure films of all time with an unforgettable starring duo formed by Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn. With the entertainment as the flag, resorting to a fairly balanced cocktail of genres, it is one of the greatest works of John huston.

Friday at 22:15 in Trece

‘Gladiator’





One of the most popular movies of Ridley scott who finished launching Russell crowe as a Hollywood star. It is true that if you stop to think about it, it is easy to criticize it, but it has an impressive energy that catches you quickly and does not let go of you despite its bulky footage.

Saturday at 3:40 p.m. in Cuatro

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ (‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’)





The saga of the young saga continued its evolution into obscurity with this entertaining fourth installment, somewhat more functional than its predecessor, but offering a dynamic approach to the Triwizard tournament. Seen today it is sure to attract attention for being the first important role of Robert Pattinson at the cinema.

Saturday at 3:45 pm on laSexta

‘Fatal weapon’ (‘Hot Fuzz’)





Second installment of the Cornetto trilogy in which Edgar wright made fun of police buddy movies with a film as funny as it is fast-paced in which the script has an even greater importance than the undeniable chemistry between Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. All in all, it’s probably the one I like the least of the three.

Saturday at 7:45 p.m. in Neox

‘The Jungle Book’





The best live action remake ever made by Disney from one of your beloved animated classics. An impressive visual adventure that also remembers to take care of the most emotional side of the story, a failure that these types of updates usually incur.

Sunday at 22:15 in Cuatro

‘The army of darkness’ (‘Army of Darkness’)





Third installment of the ‘Infernal Possession’ trilogy in which Sam raimi he distanced himself from the previous two to shape such an excessive hooliganism cas entertaining in which the mythical Ash played by Bruce Campbell I was living a terrifying adventure to remember.

Saturday at 11:45 pm in Neox

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’)





My favorite sequel to the mythical ‘Jurassic Park’ and also my favorite movie about Juan Antonio Bayona. Commenting on that I will surely be saying some nonsense for many, but it is that none of the continuations of the tape of Steven spielberg It drives me too crazy and I am not a very fan of the cinema of the author of ‘The orphanage’ either.

Sunday at 10:10 p.m. at 1

