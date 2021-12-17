The day the ex-vocalist of Playa Limbo denied a photo of the consecrated Hugo Sánchez

María León confessed that at some point in her life she wanted to refuse to pose with Hugo Sánchez for a photograph (Photo: @sargentoleon / IG)

With the coronation for the second time in the history of the Atlas, hundreds of anecdotes have been revealed by famous personalities who have followed the team since its first years of life. One of the most curious anecdotes is that of Maria Leon, ex-vocalist of Limbo Beach. During his childhood, when he belonged to the red and black animation group, He refused to take a photo with Hugo Sánchez, although the Pentapichichi he had already conquered the sporting elite in Europe.

Through her verified Instagram account, the singer posted a photo of Hugol posing together with three girls. One of the infants turned out to be her. However, contrary to the wish that many girls and boys would have had for having witnessed the scene, Leon said dissatisfied with the image. And it is that, according to the anecdote that he released, He did not want to take the picture with the character because he played for him rival team.

“The love for the Atlas runs in the family, so since I was little I was Margarita (Atlas cheerleader) and we danced at halftime at the Jalisco Stadium. That day America beat us and when we were leaving they told me, get a picture with this player. I yelled at them: ‘No, that man is from the other team!’They grabbed me and put me with other girls I didn’t know. (They told me) ‘you put it on’. And so I was not going to not smile in the photo”The publication reads.

María León revealed the origin of her love for the Atlas in a publication on her social networks (Photo: Instagram / @ sargentoleon – @ hugosanchez_9)

Maria Leon, who has recently made his way into the acting world, is the smallest girl in the photo, located in the middle of his two companions and in front of Hugo Sánchez. According to the footballer’s outfit and context, the image would have been captured between 1992 and 1993, when the talented Mexican was forced to leave Real Madrid and was hired by the Águilas del América.

The eagerness with which the person responsible for the photograph would have incited María León to pose together with Sánchez was justified. For this moment, Hugo was already widely known worldwide and had worn the jersey of two of the most important teams in Spanish soccer. His fame was such that, when he began to have friction with the new merengue coach Leo Beenhakker, in Coapa they did not hesitate to offer him an attractive contract.

Having him among their ranks was a guarantee of a goal. In the four seasons he played for the colchoneros in the Vicente Calderón he consecrated himself with 82 annotations. Meanwhile, when it became part of the meringue team, increased the number of targets to 208 in 282 games who wore this shirt between 1985 and 1992. That, as well as his image, were the features that attracted the Azulcremas managers.

Hugo Sánchez arrived in European football with Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Twitter @ futbol_vivi)

“I went back to the team that took an interest in me and made me a very good offer of pay me the same that Real Madrid was paying me. I said ‘retiring to Mexico is fine with me.’ I would have liked to retire with Pumas, but Pumas did not offer me a contract to pay me the money that America was paying me “, came to recognize in a talk with José Ramón Fernández.

That is how he arrived in Mexico City for the season 1992-93. Despite the poster that supported him, he failed to transcend with the Eagles with the championship. During their stay he scored 18 goals in the 35 games he played. However, beyond sporting merit, he was able to have a closer relationship with the fans that encouraged him in his adventure through the old continent.

It was then that he coincided with who, years later, would become famous thanks to his qualities in singing. However, in that fleeting encounter, the native of Zapopan, Jalisco wanted to refuse to be photographed with Hugo Sánchez, as the love for the colors of the red and black of the Atlas.

