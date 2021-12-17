The challenge of playing Venus and Serena Williams in ‘King Richard’ | movie theater

Child actresses Sniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton They touch the Hollywood sky with the portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams in the film ‘King Richard’. Not for less, not only did they achieve the most important roles of their careers so far, but they also acted alongside the renowned Will Smith .

Singleton, who plays Serena Williams, said the film is an inspiring story telling the first years of training and training of tennis stars, tackling themes such as togetherness and resilience.

“Serena and Venus went through a lot from a very young age and it was not easy, but their support system was their family. They made sure that they enjoyed and did not feel the pressure to do things. And that is important: they were children and they were able to enjoy their childhood doing what they love, “said the 14-year-old actress.

Playing two of the most important women in the history of sports was a great challenge for the actresses, especially in the scenes playing tennis. Saniyya Sidney, who at 15 gave life to Venus Williams, winner of 7 Grand Slam titles, spoke of the reaction that Venus and Serena had when they saw ‘King Richard’: “They loved it, they even cried, which means a lot for us considering that it is their story, and that is what we wanted to happen, for them to see the movie and feel all the emotions, “said the young actress.

For critics, actor Will Smith could receive his first Oscar for his role as Richard Williams, the father and responsible for the success of Venus and Serena Williams in world tennis. About his impeccable work, this is how the actresses referred: “I think we all realized how dedicated he was to the character. Even when we were off the set, he was still Richard,” said Demi.

“Yes, he did an amazing job. I think we were all inspired by her performance to be better every day, better than yesterday, ”added Saniyya.

‘King Richard’ is showing in theaters nationwide.