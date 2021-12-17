The Batman is the most anticipated movie of 2022: These are the 10 films that everyone wants to see next year

It took 10 years for lovers to Batman had a new solo movie of the vigilante of Gotham. Let us remember that the last film, starring Christian bale –The Dark Knight rises– It was released in 2012 and since then we have seen the superhero, but sharing credits with others.

Bale’s trilogy ended a decade ago and then Ben affleck took the batman costume to Dawn of Justice, the first installment of Suicide Squad and in both versions of Justice league, in addition to that he will repeat role in 2022 in the film The Flash; However, this was not enough for Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend to land a movie starring only Bruce Wayne.

The batman, directed by Matt reeves, hits theaters on March 4, 2022 and it will star Robert Pattinson, whose participation has generated divided opinions based on his previous works, such as the Twilight saga. However, critics have been sympathetic to this new film based on the character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger more than eight decades ago.

This film will star Paul Dano (Riddle), Zoë kravitz (Catwoman), Colin farrell (The Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson) and Andy Serkis, What Alfred Pennyworth.

Top 10 most anticipated films for 2022

A few months ago, film and entertainment experts who had the opportunity to see The Batman already agreed that we are next to see one of the dark and gloomy live-action films in the story of the dark knight. “Battinson“As they refer to the English actor making a union between Batman and Pattinson, it would have one of his best performances and it would give back to the character that dark and detective touch that has been put aside to glorify the superhero.

For this and other reasons, IMDb, one of the pages specialized in scoring the most important and influential TV and film productions of today, rated The Batman as the most anticipated by the public for next year. The portal launched a list of the 10 productions that all lovers of the seventh art look forward to the following year.

The batman scream Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick Killers of the Flower Moon Jurassic World: Dominion Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Mission: Impossible 7 Uncharted The Flash

IMDb highlights that without a doubt, the most anticipated films for 2022 are “blockbusters“That is, blockbusters, many of which were originally due to premiere this year but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

