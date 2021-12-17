The American brand will cease to be the sponsor of Pumas after the 2022 Clausura

The auriazul t-shirt by Pumas will undergo a drastic change from Opening 2022. The sports brand ‘Nike’ will cease to be the official sponsor of the university team after the next Closing 2022, so part of the fans are already wondering who will be in charge of ‘dressing’ the team from two tournaments.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS OF PUMAS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

The column San Cadilla, of the newspaper Reforma, explained that the relations between both institutions remain cordial after seven years working together, however, They have decided to ‘cut their losses’ and will not renew the contract that expires in six months.

Nike has been a fundamental part of the contemporary history of Pumas. The American brand has had several passages as an official sponsor of the institution, and the last contract, which began in 2014 -renewed in 2019-, has been the longest agreement that UNAM has signed with any sports brand.

After Nike’s first stage on the chest of the auriazul shirt, it was the turn of the Italian Lotto, who stayed close to the Pumas shield for long seven years, from 2002 to 2009; after the Europeans came a namesake of the club: Cougar, the German brand that competes alongside Adidas and Nike as the most important globally.

With the Teutons the stay was for five years, from 2009 to 2014, where several of the most attractive models in the history of the club’s shirts are remembered. From then on, the witness was taken by Nike, who will end their relationship in mid-2022 for three eight years, so now it will be necessary to look for a new sponsor to dress one of the most important institutions of Aztec football.