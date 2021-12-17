the actors who have given life to the superhero

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”Premiered this Wednesday and caused great emotion among the fans, taking advantage of the furor We will review the actors who have played this superhero.











Actors who have played Spider-Man throughout history

Nicholas hammond

Nicholas Hammond was the first actor to play the superhero in the series “The Amazing Spider-Man”, which only had one season with 14 episodes and which premiered on television from 1977 to 1979.











Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire is an actor and film producer recognized primarily for having played Peter parker in the trilogy of Spider-man

With the three films he made in 2002, 2004 and 2007 won the affection of fans, who have said on social media several times that it was the best performer the on-screen superhero.











Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield appeared on the tapes “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, which were released in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Unlike Maguire, fans of this superhero thought that Garfield had not been the best interpretation of Spidey, However, the couple he made with Emma Stone captivated many of the followers.











Tom holland

Currently Tom Holland is a fan favorite for his great performance in the Spider-Man movies in which he has appeared.











Appeared for the first time in the movie “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, then in 2018 in “Avengers: Endgame”, with his own tape in “Spider-Man: Homecoming “ in 2017, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” en 2019 and now with “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The duo that Holland and Zendaya have made in the movies has also impressed all the fans of the saga.

The love between these two actors went from fiction to reality and now they are one of the most popular couples in show business.