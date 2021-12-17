The 15 best Christmas movies you can see on platforms

BarcelonaHaving the Christmas spirit is not always welcome, especially if you live surrounded by grinchs, but at one point or another we have all ended up watching a Christmas movie snuggled under a blanket alone or with the family. Turn on the Christmas lights, put on comfortable clothes and search and choose from the selection of the best Christmas-themed movies that you can find on the platforms (don’t worry, we’ve avoided the 2,500 proposals that Netflix produces every year).





Surely one of the most underrated romantic comedies of the genre. During the Christmas holidays, a gorgeous Kate Winslet, sunk by a toxic relationship, exchanges her charming and welcoming cottage English with a neurotic and Californian Cameron Diaz, who lives in a large mansion in sunny Los Angeles. While the first meets a friendly and endearing music producer played by Jack Black (luckily, more content than usual), the second falls at the feet of an irresistible Jude Law.

For whom? For those who come undone with stories of coincidences and second chances.





Christmas classic of guaranteed fun. Only if you have spent part of your life hiding in a cave is it possible that you do not know Macaulay Culkin and Kevin McCallister, the character who made the actor a world star when he was only 10 years old. Blond and adorable, Kevin is mistakenly left home alone while his entire family travels to Paris for the Christmas holidays. The joy of having the house to himself – Kevin is fed up with his older brother, Buzz – begins to fade when he realizes that two thieves intend to enter and take the family possessions. Like a little rambo, Kevin will set out to defend his property. If the original film is not enough for you, at Disney + you will find all the sequels, from the second installment set in New York –with a cameo by Donald Trump included– to Finally alone at home, released this year.

For whom? For those who want to take their inner child for a walk.





Lucy (Sandra Bullock) is a Chicago subway ticket clerk with a sad and lonely life – her parents are dead and she lives with a cat (applause for the topic) – who is fascinated by Peter, a passenger who buys her ticket every day Of transport. On Christmas Day, a group of thieves try to rob the handsome young man, who ends up falling onto the subway tracks but is bravely saved by the ticket office. A series of misunderstandings leads Peter’s family, who suffers from amnesia, to believe that Lucy is his fiancée, news that especially surprises the boy’s brother, Jack (Bill Pullman). While you were Sleeping It has all the expected clichés: a clumsy but charmingly endearing female lead and a family that seems to have swallowed twenty kilos of Christmas spirit, but isn’t this what we expect from a romantic comedy set around Christmas time?

For whom? For those who go independent but secretly fall apart like sugar cubes before a rom-com.





Let’s open the eternal debate: Do youThe jungle of crystal is it or is it not a Christmas movie? If we accept that having the holidays as a backdrop already counts, then you have every right to be on this list. Bruce Willis is John McClaine, a New York police detective who arrives in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve with the intention of reconciling with his ex-wife. Things get complicated when a group of terrorists enter the building where McClaine’s ex-wife is attending a party and the policeman is forced to use all his professional skills to free her and the other kidnapped people. And the rest, it’s movie history … Yippee Ki Yay!

For whom? For those who can only put up with the Christmas spirit in small doses.





Christmas gatherings can be moments of communion or lead to a myriad of awkward situations. In Kenneth Brannagh’s film, friends, who have known each other since they studied together in Cambridge and performed together in a theater group, meet again to spend New Year’s Eve in the family home of one of them. What had to be an endearing reunion ends up being a kind of collective catharsis in which everyone expels their best kept secrets. A fun, emotional and heart-touching film, especially if you remember that much of the cast (Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, etc.) are, in fact, friends since their college years.

For whom? For those who believe that the chosen family, that of friends, has as much value as that of blood.





Few films are more associated with Christmas than film adaptations of Little women, Louisa May Alcott’s classic that starts with the March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy – preparing for some bittersweet parties due to a not very prosperous economic situation and the absence of the father, who is fighting in the war. What is the best version? This goes to taste: if you want a movie that follows the book in an orthodox way, the one from 1994 is a good choice; If you prefer a more unique vision and with a more marked empowerment discourse, you can choose the last of the adaptations, the one from 2019. You can also make a cinema forum, watch all four of them and decide who best plays Jo March: Katherine Hepburn, June Allyson , Winona Ryder or Saoirse Ronan.

For whom? For believers in sisterhood and love.





Those who live installed in the nostalgia of the eighties have reserved a small space of their cinematographic altar to this film, which can be understood as a story against the more commercial part of Christmas. Billy’s father, a little to make himself forgive the little attention he pays him, gives him a strange creature called mogwai found in a small store in New York’s Chinatown. The owner of the store gives him strict instructions on how to treat the creature, which they baptize with the name of Gizmo: it cannot be exposed to bright lights or sunlight, it cannot be given water or wet, and never it can be fed after midnight. But we already know that the rules exist in order not to be complied with.

For whom? For homesick parents who think the children’s movies of their time were better than they are now





Judy Garland singing Have yourself a merry little Christmas with an ecstatic gaze towards the sky. It does not take much more argument to justify the presence in this list of the film by Vicente Minnelli. The actress and singer plays Esther, the second of four daughters in the wealthy Smith family, who lived in St. Louis in the early 1900s. Their placid existence is disrupted when the father announces that he has found a new job that will force them to move to New York just after Christmas, a life change that jeopardizes the girl’s love affair with her neighbor, John.

For whom? For the classics to the bone.





Few romantic comedy scripts are more unbeatable and clever than those written by Nora Ephron. Something to remember, explicit tribute to You and mebegins on Christmas Eve, when eight-year-old Jonah convinces his widowed father, Sam (Tom Hanks), to call a radio show to explain how he misses his wife, who died of cancer. Her story touches thousands of women across the United States, including Annie (Meg Ryan), and Sam will receive hundreds of letters from candidates to fill the void in his heart. Given the lack of interest from his father, Jonah will take the reins of the situation and decide that the right person for Sam is Annie, not knowing that she is engaged to Walter, a man a bit hypochondriac. The child will organize a blind date on the terrace of the Empire State Building for Valentine’s Day.

For whom? For those in love with love and New York.





Ingmar Bergman’s macro-film – it was actually conceived as a series of five episodes and therefore lasts more than three hours – explains the story of the Ekdhals, a large family living in Uppsala, through the eyes of two brothers, Alexander and Fanny. The great Christmas celebration in the family mansion, presided over by the matriarch Helena, serves as the starting point for a journey that will go from the happiness of the holidays, with its little miseries, to the repression when the mother of the children becomes a widow. and she marries a Lutheran bishop who is revealed as an uncompromising and cruel man.

For whom? For the intellectuals who do not disgust Christmas.





The (supposed) joy that Christmas brings can be fascinating even to creatures who have devoted their existence to the art of scaring, such as Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween town. Tired of doing the same thing every year and with the intention of experiencing the same satisfaction that he sees reflected in the inhabitants of the city at Christmas, Skellington decides to take control of the holidays and convinces his neighbors to exchange pumpkins and ghosts for little lights and Santa Claus. A fascinating animation and a soundtrack that sticks even if you don’t want to are two of the fundamental reasons to recover it.

For whom? For those who enjoy Christmas movies that don’t look like Christmas movies.





The general consensus is that the Frank Capra movie is the best Christmas movie ever made, the quintessential Christmas classic. Taking advantage of the fact that this year 75 years have been celebrated since its premiere, you can recover –or see for the first time– this story about a father of a family (James Stewart) who, faced with a limited economic situation, decides to commit suicide. Before the fatal outcome, the angel Clarence will rescue him and make him reconcile with life.

For whom? For those committed to traditions.





At a time when Netflix has monopolized Christmas movies with authentic churros made practically on a chain, find a proposal like The season of happiness, dignified and with a good cast, it seems almost a miracle (Christmas). In this LGTBIQ romantic comedy, Abby (Kristen Stewart) accompanies her partner, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), to spend Christmas with the family, a golden opportunity to propose to her. There is, however, one major downside: despite the fact that they have lived together for a long time, Harper has yet to explain to her family that she is a lesbian and passes off Abby as just a friend, a humiliation that is hard to swallow.

For whom? For those who believe that love can do everything.





This Billy Wilder movie about loneliness and love is surely not what we just expected when we talk about a Christmas tape, but no one can say that it is not a true marvel. CC Baxter, single and discreet, agrees to leave his apartment to his superiors to meet his mistresses in the hope that one day these favors will be rewarded by promoting him within the insurance company where he works. One of the girls who passes by the apartment is Fran Kubelik, an elevator operator of the company, lover of the head of CC and the woman with whom he is in love. The whole story happens between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

For whom? For those who do not shrink from a bittersweet love story





Did you really think that you would reach the bottom of this list without this title appearing? Haters of the universe, you can go back to the cave. We are very aware that there are plots that have aged poorly – I look at you, English, looking for girls in the United States; And you, too, poster boy – but a Christmas without Hugh Grant dancing on Downey Street or Emma Thompson crying while listening to Joni Mitchell is like a Christmas without escudella or without Mariah Carey singing All I want for Christmas is you. Stories of love, friendship and Christmas.

For whom? For those who start celebrating Christmas a month earlier than it is due.