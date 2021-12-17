Tabó reveals how Reynoso snatched his signing from Rayados

The new Cruz Azul player assured that he did not think twice since playing on the Machine was one of his objectives.

Tabó upon arriving at Cruz Azul: “I want to be part of the club’s history”

For: Raul Garrido DEC. 17. 2021

Christian Tabó revealed that he lived through a very intense week due to the negotiations of his club, but assured that when Juan Reynoso He called him did not hesitate to sign for Cruz Azul as a new reinforcement for the next tournament, which is why he did not reach the Rayados from Monterrey.

“Actually, nothing was closed yet, but it was a very difficult week because they were negotiating. Juan (Reynoso) calls me and I decided to come to Blue Cross not only because of the call but because of the institution. The interest had been there for a long time and I had already proposed it to myself, it was one of my long-term objectives: To get to this institution and at the time they proposed it to me, I did not hesitate and came here, “said Tabó in a talk. with TUDN.

On how his signing with machine and after choosing the club The Ferris Wheel Above the Rayados, he assured that his footballing present put him in the celestial ranks.

“I think that mainly Juan insisted a lot that was one of the key pieces for my arrival and after the good tournaments that we had been doing with Puebla I think that was also essential for Cruz Azul to seek me out.

“It is a great team that is the difference, it is a very great team in everything. Mexico and I think that is the challenge that I set for myself in my career, to get to a team like Cruz Azul ”.

Finally he closed by committing himself to lifting titles: “Yes, the championship was given with Juan and I celebrated a lot for him and for all his coaching staff because I know how much they worked to achieve that and I come to keep the institution winning titles, I want to be It is part of the history of this club and I keep that, I come so that the institution continues to be where it always deserves to be ”.