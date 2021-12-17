Sylvester Stallone regrets the death of Apollo Creed in “Rocky IV”

Almost 40 years after its original release, actor Sylvester Stallone regretted the fatal outcome of the character Apollo Creed in the movie “Rocky IV.”

He believed that the character had much more to offer, as specified in the documentary that accompanies the new version of the film, which includes 42 unpublished minutes of the film.

“I should never have killed him. It was silly. I thought I needed that kind of springboard to project the drama forward at a powerful speed, ”the actor confessed. “(If he had survived), we would have seen a different side of Apollo. He could have opened up to all these other things that we didn’t even know about, because now he would be in a wheelchair and he would have been kind of a father figure, mentor, bro. It would have been really cool, “he added.

However, the actor acknowledged that, if it were not for that decision, the creation of films of the franchise such as Creed or Creed II, whose main character is Adonis Johnson, an extramarital son of the world boxing champion, would not have been possible. make his way in boxing crossed by the death of his father. The “director’s cut” of “Rocky IV,” which he renamed Rocky vs. Drago, lasts 93 minutes.

In another excerpt from the documentary, Stallone revealed an unknown story about his cyclopean fight with Ivan Drago, a character played by Dolph Lundgren: “The first thing we filmed was my entrance, Lundgren’s and the introductions, and then I got seriously injured during fight, and I had to be transferred to intensive care to California from Canada. “

“Lundgren pulverized me. And I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night my heart started to swell. My blood pressure went up to 260 and I was going to be talking to the angels. The next thing I know, I’m on a low-altitude emergency flight. I am in intensive care surrounded by nuns and, after that, I had to go back and finish the fight, ”she recalled.

In Creed II, the last film in the franchise to tell the story of Rocky the son of Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan. Building on the success of the Adonis story, which earned Stallone an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the first of the films, the third Creed film is now in production.

However, the character of Rocky will not be part of the story.

“Although my heart breaks, unfortunately all things must pass and end,” the actor confessed in a video that he posted on his Instagram account in 2018 when he finally fired his iconic character. “I love all of you, who are kind and generous and, the most wonderful thing of all, Rocky will never die since he lives with you,” he said at the time.