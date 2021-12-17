Surprise in the design of the Xiaomi 12, does it attract or disappoint?

It seems that Xiaomi wants to change things when talking about the Xiaomi 12. The device will be presented, together with his brothers, on December 28. Today Onleaks has revealed some CAD-based renders, so they closely resemble what the device will be. Do you remember the Xiaomi 12 Mini? Everything indicates that the normal version of the device will bet on a very compact design. While the Xiaomi Mi 11 has 6.81 inches this Xiaomi 12 bet on the 6.2 inches.

The Xiaomi 12 will be a compact device with a 6.2 ″ screen

It seems that Xiaomi likes the idea of ​​launching powerful devices with smaller screens. Have you seen that Manzana You’ve managed to position the iPhone 12/13 Mini and you may want a piece of that pie. The base model of the main series now changes strategy: it will not be a traditional high-end.

The leaked CAD renders reveal that the device has a 6.2 inch screen. It is a panel considerably smaller than its current counterpart, the Xiaomi Mi 11. In these times it is quite rare to find devices with screens of this size, something that becomes much rarer in the world. high-end.

One of the devices with which it will share the screen diagonal is the Samsung Galaxy S21. Probably the Galaxy S22 also bet on a screen of 6.2 inch. With this comparison, Xiaomi’s strategy for a little clearer.

A simple and elegant design for the Xiaomi 12

The rest of the design that can be seen in the images offers a large camera module and that protrudes quite a bit, a centered hole in the screen and a slightly curved display on the sides.

Do not expect big design changes or amazing choices from this mobile: it pretends to be a powerful, compact and economical high-end. By not investing a large amount of resources in changing the design and maintaining a Xiaomi compact size you could get a very attractive final price for this Xiaomi 12.