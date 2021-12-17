Surprise guest! Julia Roberts gets into a George Clooney interview

U.S. – Julia Roberts sweeps in an interview with George Clooney in the program Jimmy kimmel. The actress is close friends with Clooney and wanted to participate in the fun segment prepared by the interviewee. Without a doubt, the audience was pleasantly surprised to see the successful interpreter.

The protagonist of “The big scam “ he was talking about his new movie called “Tender Bar”. At that moment Roberts appeared on the screen where he was conducting the online interview. The interviewer was very impressed with the unexpected arrival of the actress who seems to have been throughout the talk sitting next to Clooney listening to everything.

It is that suddenly, with a chair on wheels, he appeared next to George with enough familiarity. The actor remained as if nothing, for which Kimmel asked him if he had noticed that there was a woman sitting next to him. Julia Roberts She was very calm wearing sunglasses acting as a presence that goes unnoticed by Clooney.

After the question, the protagonist of “Pretty woman”He quietly left the screen. Laughing, Jimmy said that he was probably hallucinating, but that he thought he saw Julia Roberts on stage. This twist was a way of introducing the theme of collaboration between the actors in a new romantic comedy. It is called “Tickets To Paradise”And will be released next year.

Without a doubt, the actress left a great impression among the audience, who do not expect to see her at all. The end of the interview was going to the comic side as Kimmel asked Daniel ranieri, actor in the film “Tender Bar“, Which one was his “Batman” favorite. It is that the protagonists of the film, Clooney and Ben Affleck played the masked man, but the boy was sincere and said that he actually preferred to Christian bale, generating several laughs.