Surpass Tom Cruise, Russia’s new space ambition

Six decades after Yuri Gagarin’s feat, the Russians want to get back in front of the Americans in the space race, this time to shoot a fictional film in orbit without gravity.

The mission is in the hands of actress Yulia Peresild, 36, and director Klim Shipenko, 38, who will take off from the Baikonur cosmodrome with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov aboard a Soyuz rocket to integrate from October 5 to 17, 2021 the International Space Station (ISS).

The Russian crew would thus overtake Hollywood star Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman, who have a similar project in collaboration with NASA and Space X, the company of tycoon Elon Musk. Contacted by AFP, the US side did not want to disclose dates.

Announced in September 2020, four months after the Hollywood project, the Russian film “Vyzov” (“The challenge” or “The call” in Russian) seeks to take advantage of the United States in one of its favorite fields.

“Enough sleeping! Let’s be the heroes of the country!”, Proclaims on social networks the actress Yulia Peresild, who describes herself as a “patriot without emphasis.”

“We are going to win it, this new race in space! Being the first is important,” the interpreter told AFP.

“Handsome, athletes, intellectuals, our cosmonauts have to go back to the covers of magazines!”, He says.

Producers include Dmitri Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency and famous for his anti-Western remarks.

Another name of the project is Konstantin Ernst, owner of the television channel Pervyi Kanal and who has been in charge of organizing for more than 20 years some of the most stellar moments of President Vladimir Putin: military parades, presidential inaugurations or the ceremonies of the Games Sochi Olympics.

Rogozin does not hesitate to show his ambitions in the Russian media.

“Cinema has always been a propaganda weapon,” he told the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily in mid-June.

For Russia, it’s about scoring points. Because lately, in the field of satellite launches, manned flights or scientific missions, Moscow has lost ground.

According to Dmitri Rogozin, Cruise and Liman had spoken with Roscosmos in early 2020 to shoot the film, but “political forces” they do not identify pressed for them to give up working with the Russian space agency.

“After this story, I understood that the cosmos is politics,” he reiterated to the Komsomolskaya Pravada. “Hence the idea that a Russian film” had to be shot was born.

The plot of the feature film has not yet been released, but the press speaks of the mission of a doctor, sent urgently to the ISS to save a cosmonaut.

The budget is also secret. The only point of reference: NASA was paying tens of millions of dollars to have a site aboard the Soyuz.

Yulia Peresild will not say anything on the subject either, in her interview with AFP at the Moscow Space museum, after a training session at the famous cosmonaut training center, where she has been practicing since the end of May.

The tiny dimensions of the set of the Russian section of the ISS are a challenge for the director, who will also be in charge of the camera, the light, the sound recording and the makeup.

And “we will have to film things in space that are impossible to film on Earth,” adds the actress.

Born into a family of an icon painter, Yulia never dreamed of being a cosmonaut, unlike many young Soviets. And when she was selected from among 3,000 candidates, she confesses that she was “scared.”

“I’m not a superhero,” she says, while stating that she finds her motivation among the disabled children she supports through her Galtshonok foundation.