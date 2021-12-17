Summary and highlights of Rafael Nadal 0-2 Andy Murray IN Abu Dhabi semi-finals | 12/17/2021

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!

In the last game Rafael Nadal lost the service and this causes the British to take the game and will be in the final

Save two break balls, Rafa Nadal to stay alive in the match

Rafa Nadal made Murray suffer, but he cannot break the break

The Spanish tennis player saves two break balls in a hesitant start, while Murray makes a blank game

Andy Murray won the first set ending the first set with a blank game

The Spanish tennis player wins and we come to a game where the first set can be decided

The British tennis player is one game away from taking the first set of the match

At his first opportunity, Andy Murray breaks serve to get an advantage.

Follow Murray without failing in his service

Second consecutive blank game, good start for Rafa Nadal

He had the first break ball, the Spanish tennis player, but Murray managed to save it to stay ahead

Nadal also responds with a blank game in his first service in favor

The British won the first game with a blank game

Start by taking out Andy Murray

Everything prepared in Abu Dhabi for the confrontation between the Spanish tennis player and Great Britain to begin

Rublev after winning the Canadian Shapalov awaits the winner Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray in the final

The match will start later because in the first semifinal Shapalov has won the second set and forced the third set.

Last year Rafael Nadal won this tournament after defeating Khachanov in the semifinals in the semifinals and Tsisipas in the final.

After more than four months, Rafael Nadal returns to play, starting the season at the Australian Open. His last game was on August 6 against Harris at the Washington ATP.

“Experience tells me that things change very fast, but today it seems impossible, or almost impossible. Nobody knows what will happen in a month. The only thing I want to do or what I am fighting for is to be prepared if the situation has a little chance for change. If I feel healthy and able to play the tournament before Australia and be there 20 days before the Open starts training well. ”

The first semi-final of the Abu Dhabi exhibition between the Rublev vs Shapalov match is already being played, for now the Russian has won the first set in a tie break

In 1 hour the game will begin, here we will see the preview of both the Rafael Nadal match vs Andy Murray

Rafa Nadal, the Spanish tennis player is number 6 in the ATP, while Murray is number 134

The tennis player from Great Britain ended the year by competing for the Paris ATP where he was eliminated in the first round by Koepfer. At ATP Stockholm he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Paul in three sets. In the quarterfinals of the exhibition in Abu Dhabi, they beat Evans 2-2 after beating 3-6, 2-6 in one hour and 27 minutes.

It was not the best year for Rafael Nadal who only won the Roma ATP and Barcelona ATP, he started the year being eliminated by Tsisipas in the quarterfinals. At the French Open they were eliminated in the semifinals by Novak Djokovic after losing 3-1. Before resting to recover, he played for the Washington ATP where he was eliminated in the round of 16 after losing in three sets to South African Harris. The 35-year-old tennis player stands at number 6 in the ATP, after spending several years at the top

Many clashes between Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, 26 clashes between these two tennis players. 17 wins for the Spanish tennis player, while nine for Great Britain. Their last confrontation between these two tennis players was in July 2016 where they met in the semifinals and Murray won 5-7 and 4-6 winning in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

The match will be played at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray will meet in the semi-finals of the exhibition in Abu Dhabi