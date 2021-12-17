“SpiderMan: No Way Home”: Tobey Maguire and his life after the failed “Spider-Man 4”? | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

In May 2007, Tobey Maguire, in the middle of the premiere of “Spiderman 3″, Declared to the media about the possibility of shooting a fourth installment of the arachnid superhero if it was composed of a good script and cast.

Finally released, “Spiderman 3″ Was a success at the box office, grossing US $ 894.9 million but received a wave of negative reviews, including those from Sam Raimi himself, who said more than once that he was not happy with the outcome of the closure that was given to the third movie. This bad taste in his mouth ended up giving Maguire an aura of failure despite the success that the first two films had brought him.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst during the premiere of “Spider-Man 3” in Tokyo on April 16, 2007. Photo: AFP PHOTO / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

“Actually, they gave me enormous control over the first two films. But there were different opinions on the third tape and I really didn’t have the creative control, so to speak.Raimi stated in an interview with Empire in 2009.

The differences to which the director alludes would be to the abundance of villains and subplots included in the film, which finally diminished the plot and wasted characters who could give more of themselves.

Despite the criticism and self-criticism, the fourth film was in the pre-production stage but did not finally see the light of day. In January 2010, just days after news of the cancellation of Spider-Man 4, Tobey Maguire stated: “I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished with the Spider-Man franchise over the past decade. Beyond the movies themselves, I have formed deep and lasting friendships. I’m excited to see the next chapter of this incredible story unfold.“.

A few days earlier, according to the YouTube channel DP / 30, only 4 days before Maguire learned of the cancellation of the fourth sequel, he again showed his enthusiasm for playing the arachnid hero again. “Spider-Man, I love that people have a collective, escapist, mass experience. That’s funny. It’s fun to be part of that joy for people ”, express.

Story Boards for “Spiderman 4” revealed by Jeffrey Henderson in 2013.

In 2013, in an interview with Vulture, Raimi explained what cut short the negotiations with Sony:

“It really was the friendliest and least dramatic breakup – it was just that we had a deadline and I couldn’t make the story work on a level where I wanted it to work. He was very unhappy with Spider-Man 3, and wanted to make Spider-Man 4 end on a very high note, the best Spider-Man of them all. But I couldn’t put the script together on time, due to my own failures, and I said to Sony, “I don’t want to make a movie that’s less than great, so I think we shouldn’t do this movie. . Get on with your reboot, which you’ve been planning anyway. ” Y [la copresidenta de Sony] Amy Pascal said, “Thank you. Thank you for not wasting your study money and I appreciate your honesty. So we left on the best of terms, both trying to do what’s best for the fans, the good name of Spider-Man and Sony Studios. ” said the director.

Fifteen years after that bittersweet farewell to the superhero that launched him to fame, the name of Tobey Maguire has been ringing loud again in the world of cinema since rumors in recent months suggested that the actor would be part of “Spider-Man: No way Home”, The third film that closes the stage of Tom Holland as the arachnid hero and whose premiere is on December 16.

And it is that everything indicates that the plot of this third installment, based on the expected ‘Spider Verse’ will finally unite Tobey Maguire alongside Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in a final fight against villains like Doctor Octopus, Sandman, the Green Goblin and Electro.

With the “surprise” kept under lock and key by Sony and Marvel, what is so far a strong rumor will only be revealed on the day of the premiere.

Official “Spider-Man: No way Home” poster.

After “Spiderman 3”

After the stage of Spider-man, in 2009 Maguire starred in “Brothers“Alongside Natalie Portman and Jake Gyllenhaal. The role of a soldier traumatized by war, which he plays in this film, earned him a nomination for a “Golden Globe” for best dramatic actor.

Tobey Maguire in a scene from the 2008 movie “Brothers”.

In 2011, Maguire starred in the low-budget film “The Details“And produced the feature films” Country Strong, “” Seeking Justice “and” The Rock Age. ” Two years later. together with his great friend Leonardo DiCaprio, he starred in the film “The Great Gatsby”Portraying Nick Carraway, the narrator of the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel that inspires the film.

On this experience, the actor stated in a 2013 interview with The Guardian, “that, as with Shakespeare, everyone should relax and allow multiple performances. Do what you want. Make a cubist version; break it, deconstruct it. However you see it, it is art: you can do anything ”.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from “The Great Gatsby” from 2013. Photo: Warner Bros.

These statements by Maguire go hand in hand with what he told the portal Cinema before the premiere of “Spiderman″ In 2002. Asked what he would want for his career after the Sony film, the actor revealed his desire to achieve a balance between commercial and “interesting” cinema. “I love exploring psychology and getting into someone’s head or exploring the dynamics of how couples behave, and I would love to keep looking for projects where I have the opportunity to tackle those kinds of issues. And sometimes there will be times in my life where I probably want to play some wild or sick character just to turn things around. I can’t be that nice and reserved boy all the time! ”He declared at the time.

And following this line, the next projects that followed in Maguire’s career were “The Spoils of Babylon”(2014), a comedy miniseries, starring and produced by the actor.

Composed of 6 chapters, this satire that was well received by critics, has in its cast, in addition to Maguire, with Kristen Wiig, Val Kilmer, Tim Robbins, Haley Joel Osment, Jessica Alba and Michael Sheen.

Tobey Maguire in a scene from “Spoils of Babylon.”

This same year, Maguire also participated in the biographical drama “Pawn Sacrifice”. The actor brought the chess champion to life Bobby Fischer. Although the film only grossed $ 5.6 million at the worldwide box office, the production like Tobey’s performance received positive reviews.

Changing the acting register a bit, in 2017, Maguire voices the character of Tim Templeton in his adult version in the animated film “The boss baby”.

His love of poker, a scandal and a movie

In 2020, “The Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist,” a book written by Houston Curtis, a former television producer, revealed that he and Maguire led a kind of exclusive poker gathering between 2005 and 2009.

The supposed goal, according to Curtis’s book, would have been for the actor-producer duo to earn as much money as possible from select Hollywood entrants such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

“From the beginning, the whole game was designed to empty the pockets of those rich, celebrity-loving LA jerks,” says Houston Curtis in the post.

At this stage of betting, the name of Molly Bloom, a professional skier who according to Curtis was hired to serve drinks and call guests. Later, she would be arrested on charges related to clandestine games, one of the reasons why the actor’s gambling business ended in 2009.

It should be noted that in 2018, the tape Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain is based on an FBI investigation into the illegal empire of poker that she ran for Hollywood celebrities, as well as tycoons, sportsmen and even the Russian mafia. In the plot, actor Michael Cera played Player X, a character based on Maguire, DiCaprio, and other Hollywood celebrities.

For 2022, Maguire is preparing for the premiere of “Babylon”, a vintage film starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and directed by Damien Chazelle.

DATA

– “Spiderman 1 and 2” from Tobey Maguire can be seen in Netflix Y “Spiderman 3” in HBO Max.

– “The Great Gatsby ”and“ The boss baby ”on HBO Max.

