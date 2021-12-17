Spider-Man: the movies and where they can be seen – Movies & TV

This week the highly anticipated new Spider-Man movie premiered in theaters in Paraguay, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But before going to see that movie, some of you might want to review Spider-Man’s previous filmography, so we present this guide to which movies from Spider-man They are available in streaming in Paraguay and which platforms have them.

Spider-Man (2002)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix

Blade in 1998 and X Men in 2000 they could be considered the first films of the “modern era” of superhero films, making clear the viability of Marvel Comics characters in the cinema after those of DC Comics dominated theaters in previous decades. However, it was the Spider-man of the great director Sam raimi which ended up establishing superhero movies as the new dominant force in Hollywood. Combining the cartoonish sensibilities of the original comics from Stan lee Y Steve Ditko with modern technology allowed a Spider-Man (played by Tobey Maguire) astonishingly true to its origins swinging through New York with breathtaking spectacularity.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix

Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s second film is often cited at the top of the lists of the greatest superhero films of all time, and with fairness. More comfortable directing action rich in special effects, Raimi presents truly amazing sequences, and keeps Maguire’s Peter Parker grounded by portraying not only the spectacle of Spider-Man, but also the sacrifice of the young man under the mask. Alfred MolinaMeanwhile, he plays the iconic villain Doctor Octopus with depth, charisma and intimidation.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Where do I see it ?: HBO Max

The last film in the trilogy of Spider-man Sam Raimi’s is debilitatingly flawed, overpowered with at least one more villain than necessary (despite a good job of Topher grace as an insufferable Eddie Brock, his Venom to spare) and other questionable decisions in the script in regards to the villain Sandman, but the show remains as impressive as ever, and Raimi allows himself to take advantage of Peter Parker’s change, possessed by an entity. alien who increases his aggression and egocentricity, to film some moments of excellent comedy like Peter’s unforgettable street dance or his show in a jazz club.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Where do I see it ?: HBO Max

The first reboot of Spider-man at the movies – after plans for a hypothetical Spider-man 4 with Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire will be diluted – puts to Andrew Garfield in the shoes of a more modern Peter Parker. However, the film was coldly received by critics and audiences, who found little to admire about the film beyond the excellent chemistry between Garfield and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. The sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) had a similar reception that ended up killing that version of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix

Rebooted a second time in theaters, Spider-Man was inducted into the monumentally popular Marvel Studios “cinematic universe,” home to Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, and the rest of the Avengers, for a debut in Captain America: Civil War, in which Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) recruits teenage Peter Parker (Tom holland) to help you on a mission. In his first solo film, Peter tries to balance his life as Spider-Man with his schoolwork, as he takes on a dangerous arms dealer with alien technology.

Spider-Man: A New Universe (2018)

Where do I see it ?: Amazon Prime Video

A project “apart” from the Spider-Man of the “Marvel universe”, this animated film is in the same conversation as Spider-man 2 in discussions about the best superhero movies. Boasting a color and a sense of style little seen in American animation, the film follows the young Miles Morales, who acquires arachnid powers and must work with the Spider-Man of other different universes to save all their worlds from a fatal disaster.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Where do I see it ?: Amazon Prime Video

The film that immediately precedes the one just released Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter and his friends set out on a trip to Europe, but Peter’s vacation is interrupted by the appearance of monsters and a new apparent hero, Mysterio, who asks for his help to save the world.