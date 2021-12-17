Spaceship touches the Sun’s crown for the first time in history

Ursula Pamela Garcia Yesterday 5 min

A NASA spacecraft has entered a previously unexplored region, the outer atmosphere or corona of the Sun. Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

The Sun’s atmosphere was reached on April 28 at 09:33 universal time, but it was announced this past December 14, since the mission scientists it took several months to download and analyze the collected data.

In addition to that they were also able to ensure that the long-awaited boundary, known as the Alfvén surface, this surface marks the interface between the Sun’s atmosphere and an outer region of space dominated by the solar wind.

“We have finally arrived, humanity has touched the sun,” he said. Nicola Fox, director of NASA’s heliophysics division. The team of experts spoke about this achievement during a press conference at this week’s American Geophysical Union meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Since its launch in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft has been in orbit around the Sun, with each step, it gets closer and closer to the solar surface. A Carbon composite heat shield protects your instruments from temperatures that will eventually rise to 1370 ° C.

What did the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft find?

Scientists have estimated that the corona is between 10 and 20 solar radii from the Sun’s surface, or about 4.3 to 8.6 million miles. Specific particulate and magnetic conditions required for the corona were also detected at about 18.8 solar radii, or about 8.1 million miles.

It passed in and out of the boundary several times, showing that Alfvén’s critical surface has peaks and valleys and is not in the shape of a smooth ball.. Features called pseudo-fluids or massive structures that rise above the surface of the Sun and are visible during solar eclipses.

Flying through the objects was like – flying into the eye of the storm – because of the quieter conditions and the slower particles, NASA said.

The observations also allowed the scientists to discover bursts of curves as it approached the sun and were able to trace them to the visible surface. Specifically, found that some types of “fast” changes form in the magnetic funnels created between convection cells on the sun’s surface.

Measurements continue

The probe has not only made the closest step to the sun, but is traveling at the fastest speed of any man-made object, currently around 430,000 MPH. The next close step will occur in January 2022, when scientists will try to determine exactly how flashbacks and other solar phenomena form.

The Parker solar probe ultimately aims to make 24 close passes of the sun. It crossed the Alfvén surface on the eighth of those flybys, and could have done so again during its ninth pass in November, a maneuver for which the data has yet to be fully downloaded and analyzed.

The closest approach of the mission is scheduled for 2025, when it will be only 6.2 million kilometers from the solar surface, within the orbit of Mercury.

Such measurements of the corona will be critical for understanding and forecasting extreme space weather events that can disrupt telecommunications and damage satellites around Earth, NASA said.

Know how these features form on the Sun and how they influence the solar wind and other charged particle eruptions it will help people on Earth prepare for solar storms.

“The discoveries will also help researchers understand the forces that drive stars other than the Sun,” he said. Kelly korreck, NASA solar physicist. “Being so close to the Sun allows us to make really interesting new connections that we couldn’t make from afar,” he added.