Sofía Vergara is one of the most influential in the world

Colombian sexy bombshell Sofía Vergara does not lose weight, because according to the recent list of Forbes 50 Creatives, she is among the most influential in the world.

For years, the actress on the series “Modern Family” has been considered the highest paid Latina on TV in the United States. Her annual income was even reported to be $ 43 million, putting her ahead of figures like Angelina Jolie or Meryl Streep.

Vergara has expanded his emporium with a clothing line, added to that of perfumes, accessories and lenses. The news that he is on the coveted Forbes list was shared on Instagram by his manager and partner Luis Balaguer.

In the list of the 50 + Creatives of Colombia 2021, the talent that goes around the world stands out. It is worth mentioning that this year, the actress and producer announced that she will play the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, known as “The Godmother of Cocaine” or “The Black Widow”, in a Netflix miniseries produced by the creators of “Narcos.”

About to turn 50, the Barranquilla-born wife of actor Joe Manganiello and mother of Manolo, has managed to stay in the competitive Hollywood market through series and movies. For something Sofía has the title of the first Latina judge of the reality show “America’s Got Talent”, on NBC.