Sofia Vergara and the skinny pants relay

We can’t think of a celebrity more in love with jeans than Sofia vergara. As much as when he went to gala events (or even on his appointments with the cameras of America’s Got Talent) bet on luxury firms as Brandon Maxwell –her elegant red jumpsuit conquered us– or Dolce & Gabbana, the comfortable pants are its star garment. In fact, his fans so approve of his taste in jeans that has even taken care of create designs in collaboration with a department store. Seeing the mixes of the actress not only give us ideas when it comes to wear them over and over again, they also help us discover what are the most flattering models and, above all, those that we will carry in the coming months.

VIEW GALLERY





– Sofia Vergara’s transformation before the cameras: from the ‘leopard’ jumpsuit to the red carpet dress

If you look at Sofia’s latest look on the way to the TV studio, the answer seems clear. It’s time to say goodbye to the cigarette. This does not mean that adjusted widths disappear completely from the closet. What’s more, the star proposes an intermediate silhouette between skinny and the widest in the closet, a court that receives the name of cigarette and it was for the one that bet this Thursday. But what does this design have to make it feel so good? The ‘infinite leg’ effect it’s guaranteed. And not only for its intermediate size, but also for the hem, which ends a few inches above the ankle.

VIEW GALLERY





A fitting perfect

Al ser slightly looser, something is left oversize, another result that helps to visually stylize the figure. Also, everything I leave a few centimeters of margin, makes the movements much more comfortable than if it is tight to the body. The relaxed effect of the jeans seems to invite you to combine both with informal clothes and with other more elegant ones (an American, for example). Sofia was clear about it and chose a tie dye sweatshirt as a top. A look that he completed with some peep toe with snake print.

The new cigarette

Pants like Sofia’s are on sale in various stores as they are a model that we will see frequently over the next few months (The reign of loose jeans is just beginning.) Notras we propose a selection of designs very similar to those of the actress -Medium-waisted and with a fitting loose-, so you can get a mix like the one she wore this week.







Buy for ( 30 ) 15 euros







Buy for ( 54.95 ) 27.47 euros







Buy for ( twenty ) 10 euros







Buy for 29.99 euros

These products have been selected by a team from HELLO! independently based on your judgment and experience. The prices indicated as well as the availability of the products are updated as of the date of publication of this article. The content is updated whenever possible. HELLO! You can earn a portion of sales and / or other compensation for purchases made on this page.

Click to see ‘El Armario de Sofía Vergara’, a format that breaks down in detail the keys to her current style and throughout the years. You can see more in the new video platform HELLO! PLAY, where you will find cooking programs, fashion, decoration and biographical documentaries of ‘royals’ and ‘celebrities’. Do not miss it!

Loading the player …





