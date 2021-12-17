Sofía Vergara and her flowery ‘top’ ideal for curvy women

Although it is common to see Sofia Vergara walk through the red carpet dressed in gala dresses, explosive designs and Haute Couture models, in your day to day he prefers to opt for much more relaxed choices. So much so that she has become one of the cowboy queens, and has even designed several collections of jeans designed to favor women of all body types and ages. Despite the fact that lately the bell bottoms, the culottes and other broader garments have taken the lead, the actress does not renounce her fitted designs, and it is that he loves to enhance his curved characteristics through this type of strategic models. Another example of it is he top of flowers that have worn in the last hours, an ideal piece for girls with a lot of breasts.

Your icon garments

If Sofia has made something clear over the years, it is that knows how to perfectly adapt the trends of the moment to his marked personal style, which is why, as we say, he continues to wear skinny jeans. Of course, he has found in the cigarrette his best alternative to skinny jeans, and he loves adding platform sandals and XL heels, an example of this is the set he chose yesterday to get to the recording of America’s Got Talent. Another of the hallmarks of your closet are the prints marked in powerful tones, from the Animal Print in all its versions up to the colorful flowers that you like to wear at any time of the year.

A top that stylizes the figure

Yesterday chose a top most flattering floral in an electric blue tone, a color that instantly enhances the ‘good face’ effect. It is a piece designed to enhance all kinds of silhouettes, although looks especially good on curvy women like Sofia herself. The square neckline picks up the chest, and the gathered detail at the waist visually refines the figure. In addition, the ruffle of the peplum-style hem hides the hips, making it a totally ‘magical’ garment.

To top it off, you have opted for one of your XL bags, a Dior design ideal for work They also have, among others, Chiara Ferragni and Olivia Palermo. She has left her characteristic mane, in which she now shows off honey-toned reflections, loose and combed with a middle part and marked waves, and has chosen a fuchsia lipstick that illuminated her face.

