Small Details: Blu-Ray Review

We analyze the Blu-Ray of Small details, the new film by Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic blu-ray edition of Small details, which is now available in stores on Blu-ray and DVD; as well as in digital platforms for rent and sale.

The film is a crime thriller starring no less than three Best Actor Oscar winners: Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 2), Rami Malek (No Time To Die) and Jared Leto (Zack Snyder’s Justice League). The latter was nominated for his performance in this film as best supporting actor at the Golden Globes and at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

The feature film is directed and written by John Lee Hancock (The Founder) and also features in its cast the interventions of Chris Bauer (The Deuce), Sofia Vassilieva (Training Day – TV Series), Natalie Morales (Santa Clarita Diet), Terry Kinney (Billions), Michael Hyatt (Snowfall), Kerry O’Malley (Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker – TV Series) and Sheila Houlahan (Ambulance. Escape Plan), among others.

SYNOPSIS: The sheriff of a small California county, played by Denzel Washington, will return to Los Angeles to deliver some evidence in relation to an open procedure. Once back at the police station where he worked for decades, he decides to collaborate with a young homicide detective (played by Rami Malek), with the aim of hunting together a cunning serial killer who always kills with the same ‘modus operandi’ young girls, the main suspect being an unpleasant and unpleasant appliance repairman who is portrayed by a characterful Jared Leto.

Small Details is already in stores in domestic format, so we have analyzed all the extras available in the Blu-Ray version. We hope you enjoy the extras as much as we have. In this way, we have set to work to discover everything that hides the domestic edition of this police thriller about serial killers.

So, we start with the analysis, which is completely spoiler-free, in case you have not yet had the opportunity to see the tape and want to know everything it contains.

Blu-Ray technical characteristics:

Contains 1 HD disc in amaray box

Audio language: Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1), English, German, Polish and Italian (DTS HD Master Audio 5.1)

Subtitle language: Spanish, Danish, Dutch, English, German, Finnish, Norwegian, Polish and Swedish

Screen format: 16: 9

Country: United States

Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years old

Duration: 127 minutes

Direct access to Scenes: Yes

Title VO: The Little Things

Trailer:

Extra content:

Small Details – Four Shades of Blue:

They delve into Denzel Washington’s roles in four Warner Bros. crime movies: Ricochet (1991), Fallen (1998), Training Day (2001) and Small Details (2020), while they talk about the way to merge with the character that the actor has, how he transmits credibility and the viewer believes his truthfulness. A Warner crime movie legacy shared only by one other legendary actor: Clint Eastwood.

They continue talking about how Denzel Washington has diversified the roles he plays throughout his film career, how he brings nuances to each character he plays. And play a good or bad cop, he always imbues him with his magnetism and manages to hook the viewer with his interpretation.

A contrast in styles:

Director, screenwriter and producer John Lee Hancock explains that, first and foremost, anyone wants highly talented actors, And you can’t imagine a better cast, because every day they give their all on set and improve the script with their performances.

For his part, Rami Malek explains that his character and that of Denzel Washington have more in common than either of them would like to acknowledge, since perseverance and dedication to solve the crime prevail under their respective facades.

For his part, Denzel Washington says of Rami Malek that he is a wonderful young actor, being the future of this industry. Regarding Jared Leto, it indicates that he is a wonderful, dedicated and complex actor, being fascinating to see the different styles executed by Leto and Malek in the film, and to see how they arrive at the character.

In turn, Rami Malek adds that having someone with the talent of Denzel Washington was incredible, where he asked him questions non-stop, because when you have someone with so much knowledge and experience by your side, he assures that you want to absorb everything and did everything possible to achieve it.

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing Small details, available now in stores to take home on Blu-ray and DVD; as well as in digital platforms for rent and sale. In this way, you will be able to see it as many times as you want, both in the original version and dubbed into Spanish.