Share Sofía Vergara video from the 90s with a horse

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara He showed that the years have not taken their toll, in a video shared on social networks of how he looked in the 90s, in a bathing suit and in the company of a horse.

Sofía Vergara is crowned as one of the most successful Latin American actresses worldwide, and as one of the most beautiful, something that the passing of time has not erased, as shown in her most recent publication in Instagram.

In the video that the actress of ‘Modern family‘posted on her official account, we see her looking just as she did in the the 90’s, in a memory of that time like the one he constantly shares on his networks.

Read more: Sofía Vergara reviews her best looks for the Golden Globes

Sofia Vergara, after the undoubted success of the comedy series’Modern family‘has become one of the most famous Latinas in U.S and all over the world.

The actress got her start to stardom in the mid-1990s. the 90’s, when in 1995 he entered the small screen in the Mexican telenovela ‘Acapulco, body and soul‘. Later, he would have other appearances in television programs such as’ Out of series’, ‘A que no te dares’, and’Baywatch‘, where he acted as himself.

It is precisely that time in which the video that he recently uploaded to his account goes back Instagram, surprising his fans to see that today he looks exactly the same as he did around 30 years ago.

In a short-lived recorded on a beach in Dominican Republic, Sofia Vergara She posed wearing a two-piece swimsuit in black, and is shown accompanied by a horse.

We can see her face with minimal makeup, which was the beauty trend at the time, and her hair, then blonde, was loose and in very relaxed beachy waves.

It should be mentioned that blonde is the natural hair color of Sofia Vergara, who chose to dye her renowned chestnut when she was not hired in U.S for not wearing the stereotypical image of a latin.

Putting in the background the song ‘Hasta elmanecer’ by the reggaeton singer Nicky jam, the actress posed with a big smile and a look towards the camera, finished with a close-up of her face, sticking her tongue in the direction of the horse.

“#Tbt The Dominican Republic the 90’s” wrote Sofia Vergara in the post in Instagram.

Read more: Sofía Vergara breaks the diet, but continues to have a great body

Fans and netizens immediately reacted positively to the video, expressing how well it was. Sofia Vergara shines on him, and recognizing that, regardless of the passing of the years, today he still looks identical to several decades ago.

“Sofi, you look great on your natural blonde hair”, “Beautiful back then, and even more so today”, “Your natural hair is absolutely beautiful”, are some comments that are read in the publication of Sofia Vergara.