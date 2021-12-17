Selena Gomez’s net worth is bigger than you imagine – Publimetro México

Selena Gomez’s success cannot be stopped. The former Disney girl sings, acts, produces, and even created a makeup line. She also hosts a cooking show and runs a nonprofit organization aimed at bringing more mental health services to educational settings. From movies to music, Selena has been involved in many things, making her net worth out of this world.

Selena started in the entertainment industry when she was very young. She played the role of Gianna in seasons 7 and 8 of the children’s television show “Barney & Friends.” From there, Selena landed other small roles on shows like “Hannah Montana” and “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” but exploded when she landed a role on Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” On the show, Selena played the daughter of a family of wizards with magical powers. According to Money Inc., he reportedly made $ 30,000 per episode in that role.

However, Selena’s career on television is far from over. Soon, the actress will star in the second season of her acclaimed Hulu series, “Only Murders in the Building,” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. According to a Variety report, Martin and Steve made $ 600,000 per episode. Details about Selena’s OMITB salary were missing from the report, but it is likely that she was earning a similar amount.

Selena Gomez also adds amounts with her music

In 2013, Selena officially launched her solo music career with the release of the single “Come & Get It.” His first solo album, “Stars Dance,” debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. As a solo artist, he created hits like “I Want You To Know,” his collaboration with Zedd, “Same Old Love,” and “Hands to Myself ”. In 2018, the release of her single “Back to You” helped Selena break the record for the longest active career, meaning that every song she released in the previous seven years made the Hot 100 chart.

Selena’s album Rare was released in January 2020 and marked her third number one album on the Billboard 200 chart. It also sold 117,000 units in its first week, according to Billboard. The following year, Selena released her first Spanish-language album, Revelación, which earned the singer her first Grammy nomination. His single, “De Una Vez,” also received a Latin Grammy nomination in 2021.

Selena Gomez is a businesswoman

Of course, Selena also has her own brand, the Rare Beauty makeup line, which has an exclusive deal with Sephora and is sure to generate tons of dollars in sales. In 2021, Rare Beauty expanded from the beauty space and also sold apparel. To close out the year, Fortune reported that Selena officially became an investor in the delivery service app, GoPuff.

We must also talk about its ice cream brand, Serendipity, it is now available for purchase on the platform. As one of the co-owners and investors of the New York-based ice cream brand, which reportedly has annual revenues of about $ 16 million, Selena will likely reap the benefits of owning a business.