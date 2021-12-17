Selena Gomez has a great fortune: this has been the business of the famous | Famous
Selena Gomez He was born in Grand Praire, Texas on July 22, 1992. His parents are Ricardo Joel Gomez and former theater actress Amanda Dawn (Mandy) Cronett. Her mother was 16 when the singer was born. Gomez was named in honor of the deceased Selena quintanilla.
Her parents divorced when she was 5 years old and Selena stayed with her mother.
Selena Gomez and her early career
One of the first television roles was on the show ‘Barney and Friends’ from 2002 to 2004. Selena played the role of ‘Gianna’, appeared in 14 episodes. She also had a cameo in the movie ‘Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over’ in 2003. She later made a special appearance in ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ at Disney in 2006. Selena also appeared in the movie ‘Hannah Montana ‘in 2007, where he played a Pop star.
Her most prominent role in that season was starring in the series “Wizards of Waverly Place,” which aired 106 episodes between 2007 and 2012. For her work on the show, Selena was paid $ 30,000 per episode. He has also appeared in various films and recently launched his own production company ‘July Moon Productions’.
Selena Gomez and the music
Selena Gomez signed a contract with ‘Hollywood Records’ with barely 16 years, the same label had already signed Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. He has released 3 studio albums, two EPs, and one album in Spanish.
In September 2017, it was revealed that Selena had signed a two-year, $ 30 million endorsement deal with sports company Puma. The deal made Selena the new face of the brand alongside Rihanna.
In addition, Selena Gomez was the sponsoring face of the apparel brand Coach, with a payout of $ 10 million.
Selena Gomez has monetized her social networks
For many years, Selena was the most followed person on Instagram. At some point he was fighting for the throne with Cristiano Ronaldo, ‘La Roca’ and Ariana Grande.
According to the outlet, a Selena post is worth 3.5 million. It is known that the interpreter earns between 500 thousand and 800 thousand dollars for a sponsored post.
Between Puma, Coach and Instagram, Selena makes $ 15 million a year.
Selena Gomez as a businesswoman
Of course, the actress also has her own brand, the makeup line ‘Rare Beauty’ that has an exclusive deal with Sephora, this also leaves her juicy profits. In 2021, ‘Rare Beauty’ expanded from the beauty industry and also sold pieces of clothing.
Finally, the net worth of Selena Gomez to this day it is $ 75 million.