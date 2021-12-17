Selena Gomez has a great fortune: this has been the business of the famous | Famous

One of the first television roles was on the show ‘Barney and Friends’ from 2002 to 2004. Selena played the role of ‘Gianna’, appeared in 14 episodes. She also had a cameo in the movie ‘Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over’ in 2003. She later made a special appearance in ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ at Disney in 2006. Selena also appeared in the movie ‘Hannah Montana ‘in 2007, where he played a Pop star.