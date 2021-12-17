Selena Gomez confesses how much wearing makeup affected her since she was 7 years old

Selena Gomez She has been characterized as one of the most transparent actresses when speaking about her mental health and her experience around this. Now the singer confessed how difficult it was to work as a child and especially to wear makeup at a young age.

The 29-year-old artist recounted what she experienced during the beginning of her career, working on projects such as the 2002 Barney show, and later consolidating her fame in the Disney series.

“I have been doing makeup since I was 7 years old. I feel like that did me wrong, “he told an American magazine.

The singer said this affected her sense of beauty, feeling pressure on her image and the way she was supposed to look to be on screen.

“I was so young and then I would work. I had professionals doing my makeup and all of a sudden I could see myself as 25 when I was 16, it was crazy. Then I felt like, ‘Ah, I look really young all the time. You should achieve that look more often. I should try that. ‘ It just made me question my beauty for what it is, ”he said.

And he added: “I have been a victim of wanting to change my face and do things to myself to see such intense trends. I think the most satisfying thing about creating this line is that we create a place where people don’t necessarily want to do something or change their face ”.

Finally, Selena has opened up about the consequences of being exposed to media attention from a very young age.

“It certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to relax when you feel like everyone is watching, judging and commenting on your every move, every look or every wardrobe change, “he concluded.