‘Secret Story’ takes oxygen before ‘The movie’ and the series ‘HIT’ improves its data

Since Antena 3 chose to broadcast movies on Thursday night, there have been several occasions in which The Peliculón has stepped on the heels of Secret Story: House of Secrets in Telecinco. This week the reality show has managed to take a little oxygen by keeping its data, but taking advantage of the fact that the competition film had a little less pull.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30 ‘, Secret Story: House of Secrets, in Telecinco, was the leader of its strip, with a one6.2% and 1,631,000 spectators, slightly lowering its data compared to the previous week.

In Antena 3 The Peliculón offered the tape Saint Andrew, starring Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario, and this time he scored 1,401,000 viewers with 15%. The previous week, it exceeded 1.6 million with the feature film Boss by accident.

#ThePeliculon #SanAndrés from # A3 becomes its prime time with the highest share of so far this week with a 15% share, 1,401,000 viewers and 34.4% loyalty

Without a doubt the movie of #TheRock It is a talisman both in the open and in the payment#QueVivaLaTele #Audiences pic.twitter.com/fR6i1dApuf – Dos30 ‘(@ Dos30TV) December 17, 2021

Go up slightly HIT, the series starring Daniel Grao on La 1 de Televisión Española. The ninth chapter of the second season revealed which young man from IES León Felipe died, and seduced 954,000 viewers with a 7.4% share, improving a tenth, although decreasing in number of followers.

The program Horizon of Four attracted the 7.8% share with an average of 719,000 viewers, improving more than one point and 100,000 viewers with respect to its previous delivery. On this occasion, Iker Jiménez spoke about cybercrime and identity theft.

In The 2 The mathematics of the Mirror, with Carlos del Amor, he received José Sacristán as a guest. It had a mean of 324,000 viewers, with 2.6% of the screen quota, and on laSexta the film Adrift firm 556,000 viewers and a 5% share.

The most watched program of the day was Antena 3 News 2, who scored a 19.7% share Y 2,843,000 viewers. The most watched non-informative program was The Hormiguero, who received Karlos Arguiñano as a guest and who signed a 18.1% and 2,769,000 viewers.

