Sebastián Yatra, Aitana, Adele and Nil Moliner can start the winter at No. 1 on the list | From 40 to 1

The song that ends this Saturday’s program as number one will be the one that reigns on the list on Christmas Eve (Christmas Day falls this year on Saturday and will give us a new leader). Also the first number one of winter. What will it be? Today the one that is located at the highest is Liberty, from Nil Moliner, who has risen to the top position after 30 weeks of pick and shovel work. At # 2 is Adele, who has already been number one twice and yet is reluctant to leave the podium. Closing this we find Sebastián Yatra with Red high heels, who last Saturday hung the bronze medal after only six weeks.

They also count as favorites Aitana, who is at # 4 with Berlin; Glass Animals at # 5 with Heat waves; and Elton John and Dua Lipa at # 6 with Cold heart PNAU remix. Will be at two in the afternoon (one in the Canary Islands) When this Saturday we know if any of them crown the chart.

The only song that starts as a candidate is Light music, by Ana Mena, her version of an Italian song that caused a sensation at the last edition of the Sanremo festival and later became the anthem of the summer. The malagueña could double, because it appears in the classification with another single, An unexpected kiss, duet with Rocco Hunt (who was number one). It depends on the listeners to enter the list and for this you have to support it on Twitter with HT # MiVoto40AnaMena.

For voting on the air (902 39 40 40) we will give away the BluRay of The last duel, a sensational Ridley Scott movie with a luxurious cast in which they shine Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Corner and Ben Affleck, and the double CD LOS40’s Issues 1, the best-selling compilation of the moment.

And as if that were not enough, over the course of the four hours of music radio most followed over the weekend, Tony Aguilar will present new candidates, remember number one from the past in The Time Machine and, of course, he will make us spend a morning of what more intense full of good vibes and positive energy, that we need. We will wait for you!