Sebastián Córdova will arrive in Tigres for definitive purchase

Midfielder Sebastian Cordova will become a new player of Tigers, a club that decided to buy the footballer’s letter from America, where the 24-year-old Mexican was trained and in which last season he wore the 10 shirt, so now only the medical examinations and the official signature of both parties are missing.

Sebastián Córdova will become a Tigres player. Imago7

ESPN Digital confirmed that the transfer by the footballer will be a definitive purchase and in the negotiation no kind of player exchange was carried out.

Cordova became the target of criticism from the Azulcrema fans, since in recent weeks America was in negotiations with Chivas so that the player was sold to the hated rival.

Guadalajara failed to seize the services of the feathered player, so Tigers entered the bidding for his services, since the technician Miguel Herrera He made his debut during his time in the Eagles and has made no secret of his desire to have him.

Cordova will wear the fourth shirt in his career as a player, since in addition to the America He participated with Necaxa and Alebrijes from Oaxaca.

Cordova He still had four more years of contract ahead of him, since at the beginning of 2021 he renewed with the Coapa team. In its passage through America he participated in 99 games, scored 16 goals and had eight assists.

The footballer was no longer considered a starter under the reins of Santiago Solari, who opted for the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo.