Science Magazine Awards ‘Discovery of the Year’ Award to Scientists Who Developed AI Capable of Predicting How Proteins Fold

This finding allowed solving a long-term scientific problem and will be a revolutionary technique that will accelerate discoveries.

The journal Science this Thursday awarded the ‘Discovery of the Year’ award to a group of scientists who developed artificial intelligence (AI) capable of predicting how proteins fold in 3D form.

This tool, called RoseTTAfold, which presents a precision “that matches that of meticulous laboratory techniques” was developed by experts from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington and the study on its elaboration was published in that journal in July.

Researchers traditionally relied on time-consuming laboratory methods to evaluate the forms of proteins, responsible for much of the body’s functions, from metabolism to cell division. “This ‘protein folding problem’, as it came to be known, puzzled scientists until this year,” said Holden Thorp, biochemist and editor-in-chief of Science in an editorial on the subject.

Therefore, according to Thorp, this finding “is a breakthrough on two fronts”, since on the one hand, it “solves a scientific problem that has been on the to-do list for 50 years”, and on the other, it is a “revolutionary technique” that “will greatly accelerate scientific discovery.”

“All areas of computational and molecular biology will be transformed,” predicted David Baker, a co-author of the project.

