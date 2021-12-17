Scarlett Johansson and her reason for returning to Marvel: “It’s like working with family”

Scarlett Johansson will be working with Marvel again on a future project that is not about Black Widow. (REUTERS / Mike Blake)

Since it debuted in Marvel, the actress Scarlett Johansson enchanted the audience with his version of Black widow. The Russian spy started her way in Iron man 2 and its last chronological appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, released before his solo film titled Like the Heroine. The fictional character died in the current narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), but this does not mean that his interpreter is going to stop working with the film and television series production company.

A lawsuit brought by the Oscar nominee unbalanced her long relationship with Disney, after she claimed unfair treatment and a breach of contract for the simultaneous theatrical and digital release of the film. Black widow. After reaching a financial agreement between both parties, the dispute was resolved and Johansson was announced again as a Marvel collaborator several months later.

The actress started a legal battle against Disney following the simultaneous theatrical and Disney + release of her solo film. (Marvel Studios)

In conversation with Collider, the interpreter of the Black widow detailed his reason for marking his big comeback in the production chair . “I have worked for 30 years, which is crazy when I say it out loud, but I think I understand the efficiency of how productions work and how you thin a production and oil things,” he said of this work with credit on the screen. big.

“Working with people who want to be there and want to contribute creatively to the same type of idea is something that I am very excited about,” he added.

“Black Widow” served as a farewell the heroine did not have in “Avengers: Endgame,” a Marvel crossover film in which she died sacrificing herself for an Infinity Stone. (Marvel Studios)

Marvel is synonymous with family for Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson admitted for this same interview that Marvel it is like a “family” to her. After all, the movie star participated in a large number of films, where he was able to forge friendships with actors such as Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, among others. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, is also among his closest friends since he began in these films, although he assured that he was able to know her more from another facet as a producer thanks to Black widow.

“ Talking about Marvel, there is like working with the family. Marvel has some of the best intellectual properties of all time and you can really dream big there and nothing is off the table and you throw all these blue sky ideas and see what stays, ”admitted the acclaimed artist. “It is like a creative patio that is like a dream. Again, I have that shorthand with my creative colleagues that comes from being in the world for 10 years with those guys. “

A month ago, Feige confirmed that Johansson would return to work with Marvel, after firing his character in the cinema. It is clear that she will not return as an actress, but her role as a producer could influence future projects that will come to light in the next years of the MCU. At the moment, it is unknown what will be the film or series in which she will be involved behind the cameras.

