SAT: what are the three new taxes that will be paid in the CDMX from 2022

Recently, the Congress of Mexico City approved, with 39 votes in favor and 16 against, the opinion of the Tax Code 2022, in which new taxes were added to different services within the capital, thus it was established in the Income Law for Fiscal Year 2022.

One of the new taxes that will be charged in the 16 mayors of the capital in 2022 will be the tax on applications for the distribution and delivery of food. In this way, apps like Didi Food, Uber Eats or Rappi must contribute to the coffers of the CDMX with the monthly payment of the tax for the exploitation, use and exploitation of the city’s infrastructure, which will correspond to 2% of the total charge for each delivery made.

Through a statement, the capital’s Congress reiterated that this payment will not be transferred to distributors, users and merchants, but to the platforms. For her part, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, “Most of these applications take their profits out of the country and leave nothing in Mexico”, who is the entity that facilitates their operation through infrastructure.

Other services that will pay taxes in the capital will be businesses related to the transmission of events or shows via streaming for which a consideration is received. In the proposal, a reform of Article 134 was put to discussion, after, as a result of the pandemic, an excessive increase in representations, functions, acts, events and / or Artistic, musical, sports, bullfighting, cinematographic, theatrical or cultural exhibitions in digital form.

In this sense, Article 134 will now state the following as of the publication of the reforms to the Tax Code: “Any act, function, diversion or entertainment to which the public has access is considered a public spectacle, which may be in person or broadcast live through digital media … ”. In this case, the collection of taxes will be 8 percent.

Finally, hosting services through online platforms must also pay taxes in the CDMX. In this way, in Article 164 of the Income Law for Fiscal Year 2022 it was established that whoever collects the considerations for hosting through mobile applications in the capital of the country, will be considered “jointly obligated for the entire tax“, Which will be up to 5% and must be paid no later than the 15th of each month through a statement that includes the total of the consideration received in the previous month.

Also, the CDMX Congress approved last Wednesday a reform of article 160 of the Tax Code, as part of the 2022 Economic Package, which contemplates that as of next January, the registration in said entity and consequently, the payment of the tax on possession of vehicles, better known as “tenure”.

According to the authorities, the objective of this measure is avoid tax evasion of owners of motor vehicles who they live in CDMX but they decide locate its units in entities where the cost of said procedure is lower, such as in the State of Mexico; or in the case of the state of Morelos, where tenure is non-existent.

Therefore, with 39 votes in favor, 16 against and zero abstentions, the capital Congress approved fines between 521 and 911 pesos for car owners who engage in such practice.

