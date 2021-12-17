Salinas Pliego supports cryptocurrencies: Elektra will accept bitcoin

For months, Ricardo Salinas Pliego has shown his sympathy for cryptocurrencies, however, the entrepreneur now took another step on this path, as his stores Elektra will accept bitcoin as a means of payment and became the first minority to do so.

And it is that bitcoin appears on the chain’s website as one more method to buy; even, offers an additional 20% discount to its customers who use this cryptocurrency.

For some time, Salinas Pliego has proven to be in favor of these virtual assets and to act as a promoter; For example, last September he shared a tweet from the cryptocurrency analyst Alex Gladstein, even anticipating that they would reach the chain.

Also read: Australian, supposed creator of bitcoin, achieves victory in trial in Miami

“We will have it in our Elektra store network very soon,” along with the hashtags “#Bitcoin” and “#LightningNetwork,” he wrote at the time.

But it was not the first time that he spoke in favor of bitcoin, since in June he announced that he made investments in the market before the entry of large companies, in addition to inviting his followers to do so.

Now that Elektra accepts bitcoins, in the terms and conditions that appear on the website, the chain explains that to make the payment through these cryptocurrencies, the BitPay payment processing platform with cryptocurrencies must be used.

“The user accepts and acknowledges that the access, use and security of his wallet It is the sole responsibility of the user and at no time Elektra is, nor will it be, responsible for the access, use and security of the wallet of the user ”, can be read on the Elektra website.

For the third quarter of the year, the company’s income grew 20% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 35.504 million pesos, as a result of a 25% advance in financial income and a 14% increase in commercial sales.

At the end of last September, Grupo Elektra had 6,400 points, compared to 6,945 units from the previous year, due to the closure of 280 stores in Latin America.

Do not miss: Elektra says goodbye to Peru: announces the closure of all its stores

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico